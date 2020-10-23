Trailing on the road Monday, two games to one, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights dug deep to come back to beat Hermann.
Borgia (23-4-2) prevailed over the Lady Bearcats (19-6-3), 25-21, 12-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7.
“It was a great matchup between two great teams,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They played their hearts out and we had to battle for every point tonight. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to come out on top.”
Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt hopes playing in matches like this can help his team in the postseason.
“Borgia has such a strong attack, and in the end, it got the better of us,” Landolt said. “It was a fun match to watch. Playing matches like these will hopefully help us as we move forward into districts.”
Borgia junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann, who led the team with 32 kills, said the Lady Knights had to fight hard to come back.
“We definitely showed our grit,” Brinkmann said. “To come back from down two games to one and then be able to pull off the next two feels great. It boosts our confidence and shows what we can do as a team. There are no limits for us.”
Brinkmann said it’s always a classic when Borgia and Hermann meet on the volleyball court.
“Hermann is a great team to play,” Brinkmann said. “They always give us a great game and I love playing them so much. We were a little sloppy at times, but I’m really glad we could pull it out and play as a team to the end.”
In the opening game, Hermann jumped out to an early lead and was up by as much as four points before Borgia fought back.
Hermann again led before a Brinkmann kill tied it at 20-20 and a Lily Brown kill put Borgia on top to stay, 21-20. The set ended when Hermann couldn’t get the serve in play fast enough, 25-21.
Borgia was able to win despite committing a number of unforced errors. Steiger had to juggle the lineup several times to make up for those mistakes.
There was no doubt about which side controlled the second game. Hermann never trailed and took over from a 3-3 tie to pull away. A pair of Grace Winkelmann aces set up game point, which went to Hermann on a Borgia attack error, 25-12.
Hermann led for much of the third game before Borgia chipped back to tie it at 21-21 and took the lead on a Brinkmann kill.
Borgia was at game point, 24-22, after a Brown kill, but couldn’t finish it. Two errors tied it and a kill from Hermann’s Grace Godat gave Hermann set point. The Lady Bearcats needed one chance to win, 26-24.
Borgia led for much of the fourth game before Hermann came back to tie it, 18-18. Brinkmann came up with a tip kill to put the Lady Knights back on top and they didn’t trail again, winning 25-21 on a kill from Caroline Glastetter.
That set up a fifth game to 15 to determine the winner.
The set started with 12 consecutive sideouts before Borgia finally scored while serving to take a 7-5 edge.
That was the break Borgia needed. A Hermann error followed and Borgia turned up its intensity. From there, Borgia went on an 8-2 run to close out the match with Lynsey Batson getting the clinching kill, 15-7.
Besides her 32 kills, Brinkmann added 14 digs, an ace and a block assist.
Brown was next with 16 kills and added three digs, two blocks and an ace.
Glastetter ended with 11 kills, six digs, five assists and one block.
Batson had five kills, four blocks and two digs.
Kaitlyn Patke posted three kills, four digs and three blocks.
Annie Arand ended with 48 assists, 22 digs and two blocks.
Lauren Nieder also had 22 digs and added five assists and two aces.
Maddie Dowil had nine digs and one assist.
Anniston Sherrell and Ava Lou Ploch each had one dig. Sherrell also had a block assist.
Winkelmann led Hermann with 21 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks.
Hannah Grosse dished out 53 assists to go with one kill, one ace and one block.
Holly Heldt knocked down 10 kills with two blocks and an ace.
Malerie Schutt was next with eight kills and a block.
McKenna Tyree and Godat each had five kills. Godat added two blocks.
Cydney Moeckli had two assists, an ace and 13 digs. Chelsey Moeckli recorded 18 digs.