Trailing a state-ranked opponent by 22 points on the road Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights dug deep.
Borgia (12-12) rallied to stun Fatima (18-6), ranked sixth in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll, 69-66.
“This was a gutsy win on the road and definitely gets us ready for the district,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
The win gives Borgia momentum heading into the Class 4 District 6 Tournament. Borgia is seeded second and will host the winner of Saturday’s game between third-seeded Hermann and No. 6 Wright City. The semifinal game takes place at Borgia Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through mshsaa.org by clicking on the Tickets banner.
In Thursday’s game, the start of a girls-boys doubleheader in Westphalia, Fatima shot out to a 28-16 lead after one quarter.
By the half, Borgia chipped into the gap, and the Lady Comets were up, 43-36.
“We had a slow start to the game and got down by 20 in the first half,” Houlihan said. “But we kept chipping away and made it a six-point game at the half.”
The host team led after three quarters, 60-53.
Borgia outscored Fatima over the final eight minutes, 16-6, to win, 69-66.
“We kept Fatima from making any threes in the second half, and that was the difference,” Houlihan said.
The Lady Knights turned to senior Avery Lackey, and she was one of three players to reach double figures in scoring. Lackey closed with 25 points.
“Avery Lackey played well on both ends of the court,” Houlihan said.
Junior Callyn Weber had her best scoring game of the season with 18 points. She knocked down five three-point baskets.
“Callyn Weber shot well and handled the pressure well,” Houlihan said.
Also reaching double figures was junior Kaitlyn Patke, who scored 14 points.
Other Borgia scorers were Mya Hillermann and Jenna Ulrich with five points apiece, and Lexie Meyer with two points.
Borgia hit eight three-point baskets and went 13-21 from the free-throw line.
Fatima’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Fatima is the top seed for the Class 4 District 9 Tournament next week. That district also has St. James and Owensville in it. St. James is the second seed, and Owensville is seeded fourth.