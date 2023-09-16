In the lengthy athletic history of St. Francis Borgia, seldom are there firsts.
However, Tuesday brought one of them — the program’s first home softball win over Father Tolton Catholic, 5-4.
Borgia (7-3-1) scored in the bottom of the seventh to edge Tolton (9-5) Tuesday at Borgia.
“This was a great win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said. “It has been a few years since we have won a game against Tolton (2019). And, it was the first ever win against them on our turf. Our girls are putting the ball in play and making things happen. They have been playing well.”
Tolton set the tone in the top of the first with a solo home run by Eva Viox and led 2-0 before the Lady Knights came to hit.
Borgia erased the deficit on a single swing of the bat as Clara Nowak delivered a two-run blast to center field.
Borgia got another two-run home run, this time from Averi Glosemeyer, in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.
Tolton scored in the top of the sixth and had runners on second and third with nobody out.
However, Paige Vogelgesang, pitching in relief of starter Amanda Dorpinghaus, was able to escape the frame without surrendering another run.
That included a 1-2 putout on a squeeze bunt with Glosemeyer tagging Madison Uptegrove out.
A wild pitch with two outs in the top of the seventh allowed Tolton to tie it, 4-4, but Borgia bounced back.
With one out, Glosemeyer reached second on an error. Tolton then issued an intentional walk to Nowak.
Dorpinghaus hit a grounder to third, forcing out Glosemeyer, but the throw to first for a double play got past the first baseman, allowing Nowak to race around the bases from first with the winning run.
“It was an exciting finish,” Frank said.
Dorpinghaus pitched the first five innings with no decision. She allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk.
Vogelgesang got the win, going two innings while allowing a run on a walk.
“Amanda and Paige Vogelgesang both pitched well, combining to hold them to four runs,” Frank said.
Averi Glosemeyer and Nowak were the hitting standouts with two hits apiece. That accounted for half of Borgia’s eight hits.
Both homered. Nowak also doubled.
Vogelgesang, Gwen Newton, Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer all singled.
Nowak and Annabelle Roellig walked.
Stella Hancock stole two bases. Nowak had one steal.
Nowak scored twice. Newton, Glosemeyer and Kaylee Schwoeppe scored once.
Nowak and Glosemeyer each drove in two runs.
Tolton also used two pitchers with Bella Trim going the first four innings and Kenadie May taking the loss while pitching 2.2 frames.
Viox homered while Uptegrove and Sadie Sexauer each doubled.
Uptegrove, Margot Mills, May and Viox stole one base apiece.
Viox scored two runs. Viox and Sexauer each drove in one run.
