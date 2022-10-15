Scoring multiple runs in three of the five innings, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled over Cuba Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan, 12-2.

“Our goal was to come out here and play well and make sure we had a chance to play in the next round,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We want to come out and play good softball and be ready to go in the semifinals against a good Fatima team.”