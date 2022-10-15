Scoring multiple runs in three of the five innings, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled over Cuba Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan, 12-2.
“Our goal was to come out here and play well and make sure we had a chance to play in the next round,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We want to come out and play good softball and be ready to go in the semifinals against a good Fatima team.”
Borgia (14-12) played top-seeded Fatima Thursday in the second round.
Cuba (9-16) scored first, getting a run in the top of the opening inning.
Borgia immediately replied with two runs in the bottom of the first.
“We talked about wanting to come out and execute early,” Eggert said. “To come out and get behind was a good test for our girls to bounce back, execute and keep going.”
The Lady Knights added six runs to the lead in the third and three in the fourth.
“For us to keep scoring throughout that game is what we wanted to see,” Eggert said. “We wanted to keep the pedal down and keep going.”
Cuba scored in the top of the fifth to extend the game at 11-2, but Borgia was able to get one final run to end it in the bottom of the fifth.
Borgia outhit Cuba, 8-4. Cuba made four errors to Borgia’s one, which came on the game’s first at-bat.
Celia Gildehaus was a standout for the Lady Knights, both in the circle and at the plate.
As a pitcher, she went all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out 10.
“Celia does a great job,” Eggert said. “When she pounds the zone and she’s hitting her spots, she’s hard to hit off of. That was good to see that she could do that tonight. She came out, attacked the zone and kept the hitters off-balance. Hopefully, she can keep that rolling.”
At the plate, Gildehaus went 2-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Also doubling was Averi Glosemeyer.
Clara Nowak had two singles. Haley Puetz, Addie Whittaker and Izabella Glosemeyer each had one single.
Paige Vogelgesang walked twice. Nowak, Averi Glosemeyer, Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Whittaker walked. Dorpinghaus was hit by a pitch.
Nowak stole two bases. Vogelgesang had one swipe.
Nowak, Vogelgesang, Puetz, Dorpinghaus and Madi Lieberoff scored twice. Whittaker and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Whittaker had three RBIs. Averi Glosemeyer drove in two and Nowak and Puetz each had one RBI.
“Cuba’s pitcher was doing a really good job keeping us off-balance,” Eggert said. “She was going inside and out. We just tried to be consistent, know what we wanted to hit, and execute when we had a chance to hit.”
Jerri Forrester led Cuba with two hits. Olivia Chandler, Nataleigh Herr and Lexie Moreland each had one hit.
Hallie McMillan and Tyra Haffer walked. Chandler was hit by a pitch.
McMillan scored both runs. Forrester and Chandler each had one RBI.
Haffer pitched, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on eight hits, seven walks and one hit batter over four innings. She struck out four.