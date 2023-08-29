During pool play of the Union Invitational Softball Tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights collected one of everything.
Borgia (1-1-1) opened with a 5-3 loss to eventual pool champion Jefferson City.
The Lady Knights then tied Warrenton, 3-3, on a game ended by the time limit Friday.
In the final pool game, Borgia vanquished Perryville, 18-2.
The Lady Knights were slated to face Seckman for third place, but that game was washed out Saturday morning.
“The Union Tournament is a fun tournament, but it seems to have its challenges with the weather most years,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said. “This year was no exception. We did get to complete three games ending 1-1-1. We were set to play for third place, but there are no plans to play this game. We’ll claim a tie for third-place with Seckman.”
Sophomore Clara Nowak led Borgia in the tournament, batting .714 with three doubles. She also walked once, was hit by a pitch, scored five runs and drove in one.
Despite having two weather delays, Borgia was able to take care of business in the Saturday pool game against Perryville.
“(It was) a great team effort,” Frank said. “Paige Vogelgesang pitched, striking out three in three innings.”
Borgia scored six runs in the bottom of the first, eight in the second and four in the bottom of the third. Perryville scored a run in the second and another in the third.
Besides the three strikeouts, Vogelgesang allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk.
Stella Hancock logged two hits, including a double. She scored three runs with three RBIs. Hancock also was hit by a pitch.
Vogelgesang, Gwen Newton, Averi Glosemeyer and Sydney Kessler singled.
Clara Heggemann walked twice and Nowak walked once.
Nowak scored three times and stole two bases. Newton, Amanda Dorpinghaus, Kessler and Heggemann scored twice. Vogelgesang and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in two. Vogelgesang, Newton, Dorpinghaus, Kessler, Avery Struckhoff and Izabella Glosemeyer drove in one run each.
Newton, Dorpinghaus, Nowak, Hancock, Struckhoff and Kessler were hit by pitches. Newton and Dorpinghaus each stole a base. Newton added a sacrifice fly.
In the tie against Warrenton, the Lady Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Warrenton scored three times in the top of the fifth, but Borgia tied it in the bottom.
Borgia outhit Warrenton, 7-6, but also made all four errors in the game.
Nowak pitched, allowing three unearned runs on six hits and two walks while fanning 10.
Nowak was the hitting leader with two doubles. Averi Glosemeyer doubled.
Vogelgesang, Newton, Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Heggemann drew two walks. Averi Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus each walked once.
Newton, Averi Glosemeyer and Nowak scored the runs. Nowak, Dorpinghaus and Kessler each had one RBI.
Kylie Witthaus pitched for Warrenton, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out seven. Witthaus also had two of the six Warrenton hits.
In Friday’s opener, Borgia fell to Jefferson City, 5-3.
Borgia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Jays rallied for all five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Borgia scored once in the top of the seventh.
Borgia outhit Jefferson City, 6-5, and each side made two errors.
Dorpinghaus pitched, going six innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Nowak had two of the six Borgia hits, including a double.
Vogelgesang, Newton, Dorpinghaus and Kessler each had one hit.
Heggemann walked. Izabella Glosemeyer was hit by a pitch.
Kessler and Izabella Glosemeyer each stole a base.
Nowak, Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer scored the runs.
Vogelgesang and Dorpinghaus drove in runs.
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, hosting Owensville at 4:15 p.m. The Lady Knights host Bishop DuBourg Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.