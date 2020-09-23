It seems the Lady Wildcats were best suited for a “Cat Scratch” Scramble Friday.
Westminster Christian Academy’s girls golf won its home tournament with 228 strokes.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed fifth with 275 strokes. St. Clair finished seventh at 287 and Pacific eighth at 291.
“The girls always love playing in the tournament because it allows them to play with a teammate and always have that comfort of a safety net if they hit a bad shot,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Other teams competing included St. Dominic (243), Lutheran South (264), Duchesne (270) and Ste. Genevieve (282).
Westminster’s team of Ellie Johnson and Charnes (no first name listed) were the top two-person squad with a score of 69.
St. Clair’s tandem of Anna Conner and Kynzi Humprey had the best area score of 88, finishing in 13th place.
Pacific’s Lexi Carter and Aaliyah Haddox finished one stroke behind them with an 89 to place 14th.
Leading Borgia were Chloe Wunderlich and Sophie Fletcher with a 91.
“Sophie and Chloe really did a good job of playing as a team and keeping the ball in play,” Pelster said.
Two Borgia duos, Natalie Alferman and Maura Struckhoff and Belle Nieder and Bree Nieder, each shot a 92.
Jenna VanBooven and Alana Piontek shot a 106.
Maria Eckelkamp and Allie Nobel finished with a 113.
The remainder of the St. Clair and Pacific scores were not available at print deadline.