Recording five extra-base hits, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights cruised to a 17-1 win in Owensville Tuesday.
“Now that we’re getting into the season, it’s good to see the girls putting everything into play,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We’ve got some girls playing different positions this year and everything is starting to come together.”
Borgia (3-2) got three doubles and two triples in the victory over the Dutchgirls (1-5).
Clara Nowak, Haley Puetz and Izabella Glosemeyer tripled. Puetz and Amanda Dorpinghaus doubled.
Borgia set the tone early with five runs in the top of the first. The Lady Knights added three in the second, five more in the third, one in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning.
Owensville scored its run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Knights outhit Owensville, 13-1. Owensville made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Celia Gildehaus went the distance for Borgia, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. She struck out 10.
Nowak, Averi Glosemeyer and Puetz each recorded two hits.
Paige Vogelgesang, Madi Lieberoff, Dorpinghaus, Addie Whittaker, Gildehaus, Sydney Kessler, and Izabella Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Vogelgesang walked three times. Nowak, Averi Glosemeyer, Puetz, Dorpinghaus, Gildehaus and Kessler walked once.
Whittaker and Kessler were hit by pitches.
Vogelgesang and Puetz each stole two bases. Dorpinghaus and Lieberoff each had one steal.
Vogelgesang scored four times. Puetz crossed the plate three times. Nowak, Lieberoff and Dorpinghaus scored twice. Averi Glosemeyer, Gildehaus, Kessler and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Puetz and Averi Glosemeyer posted three RBIs. Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer each drove in two. Vogelgesang, Nowak, Whittaker and Gildehaus had one RBI apiece.
Caidence Goodman recorded the only Owensville hit and drove in the run. Clara Julius walked and scored. Kate Blankenship also walked.
Julius and April Jahnsen stole bases.
Cailin Floyd pitched for the Dutchgirls.
Borgia defeated Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday in the home opener.
The Lady Knights next play Bishop DuBourg on the road Tuesday.