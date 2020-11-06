Beginning their sectional run in the new Class 5, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights needed four games to move past Jackson Saturday at home.
Borgia (28-4-2) prevailed over the Lady Indians (31-5-1), 25-19. 25-14, 24-26, 25-16.
Borgia was in control during most of the match, but let the third set get away.
“It’s just volleyball,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They didn’t want their season to end, either. You knew they were going to scratch and claw, and they gave us a great run. We just had to clean things up and execute. The heart of this team is outstanding.”
Jackson jumped out to a quick lead in the opening game, going ahead by two points. Borgia fought back and tied it, 7-7, before moving on top.
After Jackson tied it, 13-13, Borgia pulled away. The Lady Knights ended it on a kill by junior Lily Brown.
Borgia led the entire way in the second game and was up by double digits late. Junior Ella Brinkmann knocked down the game-winning kill.
Jackson showed some fight in the third game, winning, 26-24.
Jackson scored the first four points before Borgia fought back. The Lady Knights tied it, 5-5, and led by two points before Jackson came back.
The Lady Indians led for much of the stretch. Borgia tied it on a Brinkmann tip, 21-21, but Jackson scored the next two points.
Jackson reached game point on a kill by libero Katelyn Miller to the back corner, 24-22, but Borgia fought back to tie it on a Brown kill.
Jackson responded with kills by Hannah Shinn and Haylee Quatmann to finish it.
Borgia’s players felt they could have won the third game.
“I guess we underestimated them a little bit,” Brinkmann said. “They played a great game and we didn’t show them proper respect. At the end of the day, we got it done.”
Brown said the third game didn’t go as planned.
“Sometimes, we just put ourselves into these positions,” Brown said. “I know we can finish it, but it gets into our heads or something. It’s us.”
The fourth game was much like the second. Borgia never trailed and was tied once. The Lady Knights led by double digits before Jackson cut it down late in the game. Brinkmann blasted down the final kill, 25-16.
Brinkmann got most of the swings in the match and knocked down 31 kills on 62 attempts. She made it a double-double with 20 digs as well.
Brown had 14 kills while Caroline Glastetter was next with 11 kills.
Middle hitters Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke each had five kills. Annie Arand was next with two kills.
Lauren Nieder, the libero, picked up 24 digs. Brinkmann was next with 20. Arand logged 14 and Maddie Dowil also reached double digits with 10. Glastetter posted eight digs.
Alicia Baylard and Brown each had three digs. Batson and Patke had one dig apiece.
Arand recorded 54 assists. Nieder and Brinkmann each had three assists. Dowil was next with two and Glastetter added one.
Brinkmann had three solo blocks. Brown and Arand each had two. Batson, Glastetter and Patke had one block apiece.
Brinkmann served two aces. Dowil added one.
The win put Borgia into the Class 5 quarterfinals against unbeaten Cor Jesu Academy, which followed the Borgia-Jackson match by sweeping Oakville, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19.