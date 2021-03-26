Hitting the road to start the season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights nearly brought home every possible result from the Rolla Tournament.
Playing twice Friday, the Lady Knights opened with a 4-1 win over the host program.
In the second Friday game, Borgia seemed to be destined for a tie before Springfield Catholic’s Taylor Rae Russell scored with 1:18 left on the clock to give the Lady Irish a 2-1 victory.
In the finale Saturday morning, Borgia lost to Northwest, 5-2.
“Playing three games in two days is a very strenuous task, especially when you don’t have many subs,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I was extremely proud of the team for giving it their all for every game in this tournament.”
Rolla
Severino said the first game was a highlight for her team.
“It was great to start the season out with a win,” she said. “Rolla is always tough to play against.”
Audrey Richardson and Lauren Dickhut each scored two goals. Gretchen Overman assisted on three of the goals, and Hayle Kromer posted one assist.
“We were able to connect passes and keep possession, which led to our scoring chances,” Severino said. “Gretchen and Hayle were great facilitators in the middle, linking up with Audrey and Lauren for our goals.”
Springfield Catholic
In the second game of the day, after several hours of trying to find something to do to kill time, the Lady Knights fell to Springfield Catholic.
“What a tough loss in a back-and-forth game,” Severino said. “We definitely had some good chances to score, just unfortunately didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, and Springfield Catholic did. They are great competition, and I always look forward to our matchups with them.”
Borgia had chances. The Lady Knights earned two penalty shots, and Sarah Pisarek buried one.
“Sarah Pisarek has stepped up in a major way on defense this year already,” Severino said. “We can also count on her for scoring, which she did by burying a PK. The team has a lot of confidence in her.”
Madison Lammert was in goal, and Severino said she made some fantastic saves to keep Borgia in the game.
Northwest
Returning Saturday, Borgia played a physical Northwest team.
“Not only do you need to be focused and prepared mentally to play Northwest, but you have to be ready physically, too,” Severino said. “They come at you hard and never back off. They are a very good, well-coached team.”
Gabby Mattli scored both Borgia goals.
“That is the type of play and determination we are going to need out of her all season,” Severino said.
Severino indicated Northwest took the initiative early and put the Lady Knights on their heels at the start. Borgia improved in the second half, however.
“The second half was much better, which is a positive,” Severino said. “We always as a team look for positives that we can build on for our next game.”
Borgia’s home opener is Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Union.
The Lady Knights are back on the road Wednesday, playing at St. Pius X in Festus starting at 5 p.m.