All 11 players scored Monday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights as they opened their home tournament with a 61-27 victory over University City.
“It was a good way to start the game coming out with a pretty big lead,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Then, we were able to get a bunch of players into the game.”
Borgia (10-6) takes on Rockwood Summit Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament semifinals. That is a rematch of last year’s title game, won by Borgia.
“Rockwood Summit comes into this tournament with a couple of losses,” Houlihan said. “Union, on the other side of the tournament, only has a few losses. It’s going to be a good championship bracket. Rockwood Summit has a big player inside (Jasmine Manuel) and Avery Lackey likes to step up to those challenges. We’ll see how that goes Wednesday.”
Wednesday’s semifinal also is big as both teams are in the same district this season.
“This district starts to get harder and harder as we look at it,” Houlihan said. “I know they have a lot of talent. They bring a lot of kids back from last year’s team. It’s going to be a tough one.”
Against University City (6-12), Borgia led nearly the entire game as Kaitlyn Patke, the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, scored the first four of the game.
Borgia led 27-7 after one quarter and was up 42-17 at the half. It was 51-22 after three quarters.
Lackey and Grace Turilli each scored 10 points for Borgia.
Julia Struckhoff was next with six points.
Callyn Weber came off the bench to score five points.
Hannah Herbst and Mya Hillermann scored four points apiece.
Grace Rickman and Jenna Ulrich each had three points.
Caroline Klahn and Lexie Meyer ended with two points apiece.
Borgia knocked down three three-point baskets and went 12-14 from the free-throw line.
“It was really exciting to get some contributions from the younger kids,” Houlihan said. “Callyn Weber has been working all season long at the JV level, getting spot minutes here and there, but she’s starting to contribute on the varsity level as well. This was the first time Lexie Meyer got to score in a varsity game. That’s exciting for everybody.”
Three players did the majority of the scoring for the Lady Lions.
Nyjah Hudson and Aliyah Brown each scored nine points. Nyla Brooks was next with eight.
Brown and Brooks each hit two three-point baskets.
Ayanna Williams and Roberta Booth scored two points apiece.
University City went 4-13 from the free-throw line.
University City faces Washington Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the consolation semifinals. That’s a rematch of last year’s seventh-place game, won by Washington.