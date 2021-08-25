There has to be a starting point for all seasons.
And for the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights, that point was Friday’s home jamboree against Washington and Timberland.
“Overall, I was pleased with how the jamboree went,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I thought it was a good scrimmage, and it really helped us get some of the jitters out of the way.”
The Lady Knights (7-6 last year) took the chance to introduce several new players to varsity action against Washington (19-6) and Timberland (14-13).
Among the positions the Lady Knights have to fill this season is the pitcher spot. Eggert said the Borgia pitchers stepped up during the event. That includes Amanda Dorpinghaus, Celia Gildehaus and Paige Vogelgesang.
“I was impressed with our pitchers,” Eggert said. “They did a great job getting ahead and throwing strikes. Our defense was pretty solid. We need to work on communicating and keeping everyone on the same page. Our bats were a little slow. I want to see us take better approaches in the future.”
The scrimmages gave the team a chance to work through several different scenarios, including having runners on different bases.
Borgia will go to play for real Friday at the Union Tournament, playing Francis Howell and Seckman.
The Lady Knights return for Saturday’s pool matchup with Perryville before playing a placement game.
Borgia is the event’s returning champion.
“We are doing everything we can to be ready for this weekend’s tournament,” Eggert said. “I am excited to see what our team can do.”
The team opens regular season play at home with an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest against St. Dominic Aug. 31. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m.