Going undefeated in conference play, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights dominated the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division teams.
Borgia earned three of the five major awards in the Large Division and had four players named to the two five-player teams.
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan was named the division’s coach of the year.
Junior forward Avery Lackey won two major awards. Lackey was named both the player of the year and offensive player of the year.
The other two major awards were to Notre Dame’s Lillie Weber as newcomer of the year and St. Dominic’s Jessica Larson as defensive player of the year.
Borgia had two players selected to the first team with Lackey and sophomore forward Kaitlyn Patke being honored.
The first team consisted of:
• St. Dominic’s Ellie Cook;
• St. Dominic’s Jessica Larson;
• Notre Dame’s Samantha Foppe;
• Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke; and
• Borgia’s Avery Lackey.
Borgia had two senior guards named to the second team. Both Julia Struckhoff and Grace Turilli received those honors.
The AAA Large second team consisted of:
• Tolton Catholic’s Sophia Elfrink;
• Borgia’s Julia Struckhoff;
• Borgia’s Grace Turilli;
• Notre Dame’s Lydia Klutho; and
• St. Dominic’s Tori Forbeck.
None of the AAA Large teams won district championships this season.
The AAA Small Division had the lone district champion as Lutheran St. Charles advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Whitfield Saturday.
Lutheran St. Charles won three of the five major awards.
Erin Luttschwager was named the coach of the year. Jada Lindesmith was the player of the year and Jenna Grzeskowiak was named the defensive player of the year.
The other major awards were newcomer of the year, presented to Bishop DuBourg’s Genesis Rhodes, and Trinity’s Safiya Reed, named offensive player of the year.
The AAA Small Division first team consisted of:
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Jada Lindesmith;
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Jenna Grzeskowiak;
• Duchesne’s Claire Weber;
• Rosati-Kain’s Hannah Al-Baaj; and
• Trinity’s Safiya Reed.
Selected to the second team were:
• Bishop DuBourg’s Genesis Rhodes;
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Mahya Lindesmith;
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Colleen Preusser;
• O’Fallon Christian’s Destiny Harding; and
• Duchesne’s Megan Wiseman.