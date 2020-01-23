Just two points separated the Lady Knights and Lady Jays at Saturday’s MICDS Invitational.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming team earned 137 points to finish seventh in the event. Washington placed eighth with 135 points.
St. Joseph’s Academy topped the team scores with 509 points. Other competing schools included Visitation Academy (349), Villa Duchesne (292), the co-op team between Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian (221), Incarnate Word (212), MICDS (195) and St. Charles (66).
“Our theme is small but mighty,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We only had six of our 10 swimmers in town for this meet, but they fared well against some of the best swimmers in the metro area.”
Washington Head Coach Lane Page was also pleased with his team’s outing.
“The girls all swam well at this meet,” Page said. “... Very successful outing for WHS against top St. Louis teams.”
Isabella Rio placed third for the Lady Knights in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.89.
Washington’s Aubrie Moreland twice finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:05.72) and the 100 freestyle (57.17).
Others to finish in the top eight included:
• Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Anna Eckelkamp, Rio and Ava Mohart (fourth in 1:55.43);
• Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Lily Schmieder, Eckelkamp and Mohart (fifth in 4:10.96);
• Washington’s 200 medley relay of Moreland, Abby Loesing, Kinsey Kamper and Jenna Loepker (sixth in 2:11.12);
• Washington’s 200 freestyle relay of Loesing, Loepker, Kamper and Moreland (sixth in 1:56.81);
• Borgia’s Rio in the 200 individual medley (seventh in 2:32.85);
• Borgia’s Mohart in the 100 freestyle (seventh in 59.36); and
• Washington’s 400 freestyle relay of Ellie Williams, Loepker, Clairese Kluba and Mikala Brune (eighth in 4:37.77).
Three others made it into the top 10 as Borgia’s Mohart (50 freestyle, 26.63) and Simily (100 breaststroke, 1:21.57) and Washington’s Brune (500 freestyle, 6:40.27) each finished ninth.
“The race of the day had to be Elizabeth Simily in the 100 breaststroke,” Jones said. “She has really found her rhythm and niche in the stroke, having dropped over six seconds from the Ladue Invite back in December. She works very hard and focuses in practice, and it is paying off.”