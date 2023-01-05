Led by a pair of freshmen, the Lady Knights opened 2023 with their most lopsided win of the season.
St. Francis Borgia (3-7) won on the road against Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Bishop DuBourg (2-4) Monday, 58-26.
Borgia took control early with a 17-point first quarter. The Lady Knights stretched that 17-9 lead into a 30-17 advantage at halftime.
The third period was the most dominant one for Borgia as the Lady Knights outscored the host team, 24-4, to make it a 54-21 lead going into the final period.
"It was nice to get back to competing after the winter break," Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. "The players have been working to improve and it showed in the game versus Dubourg. Our defense stepped up as a whole and we were able to capitalize on Dubourg's turnovers."
Freshman point guard Clara Nowak broke out for 22 points.
Fellow freshman Sydney Kessler put through 10 points.
"Clara Nowak had a great game and got to the free throw line a lot, which we have been emphasizing," Houlihan said. "Sydney Kessler also had a double-digit game. We are starting to see a lot of growth with this team."
Celia Gildehaus added nine points.
Natalie Alferman connected twice from three-point range to finish with six points.
Kate Snider added one triple and recorded five points.
Tatum Scheer’s four points and Mikayla Weber’s two rounded out the scoresheet.
Borgia returns home Thursday to host O’Fallon Christian at 7 p.m.
