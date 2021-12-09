In the end, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights had just enough to secure a home win over Lutheran South, 54-49.
“It was a tough week,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We played two games on the road, and this is our third game of the week. We really wanted to get three wins this week, and that was our focus.”
Borgia (3-1) reached that goal, jumping out to a 12-5 lead early in the opening quarter, but watched that evaporate to 12-9 by the eight-minute break.
Lutheran South (2-1) took the lead in the second quarter briefly, 15-14, before Borgia went back on top on a Kaitlyn Patke basket and threes from Lexie Meyer and Callyn Weber.
The three from the corner by Weber was her last basket of the game. She went down soon after with a shoulder injury and did not return.
Borgia led at the half, 24-19, and carried a 36-31 lead into the fourth.
Lutheran South erased the lead on a three-point play by Katelynn Karsten with 4:05 to play, tying it at 42-42.
Borgia’s Audrey Richardson hit the next basket, a three. After Emma Wagner scored for Lutheran South, Patke hit a three, and Richardson scored on the break as Borgia went up for good.
Lutheran South cut it to three points, but Borgia was able to hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“There were some runs which could have gone either way,” Houlihan said. “When we gave up the lead, we showed some mental toughness. We’ve grown from last year when we would have had trouble in that situation.”
Patke recorded another double-double for Borgia, scoring 19 points with 14 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
She hit one of Borgia’s three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 8-11 from the stripe.
Richardson recorded 12 points with five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
“Audrey is fast and has a ton of energy,” Houlihan said. “She did a lot of work with ballhandling tonight.”
Weber ended with seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Celia Gildehaus scored six points and added three rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Meyer scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds with four steals and two assists.
Amanda Dorpinghaus came off the bench to score five points with three rebounds and a steal.
“Amanda came in and put a ton of work on the boards and did some great things defensively as well,” Houlihan said.
Alferman contributed four rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
“We needed everybody tonight,” Houlihan said.
Ellie Buscher was the top scorer for Lutheran South with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals.
Savannah Butterfield netted 10 points with three steals, an assist and a rebound.
Sophia Horrell scored eight points with three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Amy Ceko scored seven points, adding two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Emma Wagner scored four points with three rebounds an assist.
Chloe Eggerding and Kate Ranson each had two points. Eggerding added two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Ranson also had three assists and two steals.
Lutheran South knocked down two three-point baskets and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Borgia plays Thursday at Cardinal Ritter to continue Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. The Lady Knights play next week in the Sullivan Tournament. Borgia will play Steelville Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Helias Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The final round is set for Friday, Dec. 17.