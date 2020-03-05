Holding Visitation Academy to 16 points over the final three quarters, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights won Saturday in Class 4 District 4 action, 55-26.
Borgia (16-9) advanced to play top-seeded Westminster Christian Academy, the event host, Monday in the semifinals.
“They have such great shooters that we knew we had to match up with them,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We knew it was going to be difficult with some of our post players needing to get out on the perimeter to defend, but we did a good job with that.”
Borgia held a one-point lead over the Vivettes (10-16) after one quarter, 11-10.
The Restovich sisters, Kate and Annie, scored all 10 Visitation points in the opening eight minutes. Borgia held them to just six for the rest of the game.
“We were really concerned with wanting to limit them to one shot per trip,” Houlihan said. “We wanted to make sure we got all of the defensive rebounds.”
Meanwhile, Borgia stayed consistent offensively. The Lady Knights led 22-13 at the half and 33-16 through three quarters.
The Lady Knights found success moving the ball to inside players Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke. The two combined for 30 points with Lackey netting 19 and Patke adding 11.
“On the offensive end, we really wanted to pound it inside. We knew it was going to be tough for them to stop both Avery and Kaitlyn. Both of them did a good job of being where they were supposed to be.”
Julia Struckhoff was next with eight points. She hit two of the five Borgia three-point baskets.
Jenna Ulrich scored four points after starting. Lexie Meyer came off the bench to score four points.
Grace Turilli, Callyn Weber and Natalie Alferman each had three points.
“Julia Struckhoff and Grace Turilli did an excellent job of getting through screens and making it difficult for their shooters to get their feet set.
“On top of that, both of those girls hit threes on the other end for us. That was a good overall game from our guards. Julia has been the player we want to depend on all season.”
Kate Restovich led Visitation with 10 points while Annie Restovich was next with six.
Julia Bader closed with five points.
Natalie Nunez netted three points and Ava Greiner added two.