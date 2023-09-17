Playing its second 18-hole tournament in three days, the St. Francis Borgia girls golf team finished seventh in the St. Pius Tournament Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course.
Playing its second 18-hole tournament in three days, the St. Francis Borgia girls golf team finished seventh in the St. Pius Tournament Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course.
Borgia recorded a 494 team score for the meet.
“We have a lot of tournaments during this stretch so we split our team up for the Franklin County Cup and the St. Pius Tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The course, Crystal Highlands, was in great shape and played very difficult. Several of the pin locations would make the best putters frustrated.”
Westminster Christian Academy was the team champion at 391, two strokes in front of Lutheran South. St. Pius (406), Ste. Genevieve (407) and Duchesne (422) rounded out the top five. Mehlville (427) also finished in front of Borgia.
Following the Lady Knights were Fox (528) and Farmington (558).
The event had a different format. Each team’s top two golfers played as usual. The third and fourth golfers combined to play a best-ball format with the better score between the two being counted.
The fifth and sixth golfers scrambled with the better shot being played and one score counted.
Hollan Tiefenbrunn shot 120 for Borgia’s best score.
“She made some really nice shots,” Pelster said.
Grace Smith shot 132 while Faith Rufkahr was next at 134.
Borgia’s scramble team shot 112 and the best ball team ended at 116.
“Some of our girls, Taylor Hall and Lexie Piontek, were playing in their first match and did great making it through 18 holes,” Pelster said.
Other than overall medalist Eva Brown of Mehlville, who shot 75, the course difficulty plagued the golfers. Hannah Hovis of St. Pius and Lutheran South’s Grace Bollmeier both shot 90.
Only seven golfers broke 100 for the day.
The Lady Knights return to action Monday at the St. Clair Tournament at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
