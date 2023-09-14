Two of the three area volleyball teams playing in this year’s St. Francis Borgia Invitational left with hardware.
Host Borgia was the runner-up while Washington needed three games to beat Union for the consolation trophy.
Borgia finished second in its pool following wins over Ste. Genevieve (25-22, 26-24) and Union (25-22, 25-14) and a loss to Timberland (25-23, 25-14).
The Lady Knights beat Gold Pool winner Parkway West in the semifinals, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, before falling to Timberland in the championship match, 33-31, 25-14.
“We built ourselves a pretty good lead in the first game of the championship match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We had too many little mistakes that added up to eat us up in the end. Give Timberland credit. They’re a good team. They fought back and we just couldn’t pull it out today.”
Overall, Steiger felt his team had many positives for the day.
“We did some really good things,” Steiger said. “I’m proud of how hard they played and how well they played. There are strides we still can make.”
Steiger said many players stepped up at different times.
“We took turns all day,” Steiger said. “Gabby Schwoeppe probably was our most consistent player all day. But, we had contributions from everyone, which is why we had the success we did today. Josie Charboneau played strong all day long. Our middles swung well. We made strides, but we still have some work to do.”
Washington finished third in the Gold Pool, splitting with Lutheran South (20-25, 25-18) and falling to Parkway West (30-28, 25-21) and Westminster Christian (25-15, 25-21).
In the consolation match, Washington topped Union, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21.
“We were matched up against Union in bracket play for consolation and lost a tough first set to them,” Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “The girls got fired up playing a team so close to home and turned on their offensive side a little more and ended up taking the win over Union and their big blockers.”
Strode cited Washington’s top players.
“Cierra Murrell was a standout for us in this tournament and ended up spraining her ankle in the last set to Union,” Strode said. “Cierra Murrell, Jillian Huellinghoff collected an average of 7.3 kills per game each and Sydney Harbath collected 10.5 digs per game.”
Washington came close to taking a set from Parkway West, going to extra points.
“My girls started off with a hard matchup against Parkway West and lost, 30-28, in the first set,” Strode said. “It was tough having that loss after a six-game winning streak on our regular season.”
Sophia Helling led Union’s offense against Washington with 18 kills. Hailey DeWitt was next with seven. Josselyn Smith had five kills while Ava Eagan and Isabel Stowe each logged three.
Helling picked up 28 digs. DeWitt was next with 16 and libero Mikah Williford had 13. Eagan posted nine, Keence had seven and Kora Durham posted four digs.
Helling and Smith served two aces apiece.
Stowe had three blocks. Keence ended with 33 assists.
Union won one match in Blue Pool action, beating Ste. Genevieve (25-18, 25-21). The Lady ’Cats fell to Timberland (25-17, 25-15) and Borgia.
Against Ste. Genevieve, Helling led Union with 14 kills. Smith was next with six while Stowe and DeWitt each had three kills.
DeWitt was the digs leader with 10. Williford ended with nine, Eagan posted eight, Helling closed with seven and Keence posted six.
Keence had 19 assists. Keence and DeWitt served two aces apiece.
Stowe and Smith each had two blocks.
Against Borgia, Smith had five kills, Helling ended with four and Eagan posted two.
Williford picked up nine digs. Keence had seven, Dewitt was next with six and Eagan and Helling each had four digs.
Helling, DeWitt and Smith served aces. Keence had nine assists.
Against Timberland, Helling posted five kills. Eagan had three. Stowe and DeWitt each ended with two kills.
DeWitt was the digs leader with 12. Eagan had nine, Helling posted seven and Williford added five. Smith was next with three.
DeWitt ended with one block. Keence recorded 12 assists.
Westminster Christian won the third-place match over Parkway West, 25-18, 25-18. The two teams had split in pool play.
Ste. Genevieve was the seventh-place winner, defeating Lutheran South, 26-24, 26-24.
Note — Borgia and Washington statistics were not available at deadline.
