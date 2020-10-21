For the second time this season, a volleyball tournament came down to two defending state champions playing for the title.
This time, the 2019 Class 4 state champion Nixa Lady Eagles (24-3) defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional (22-4-2), last year’s Class 3 winner, for the title of the Ozark Grand Slam Saturday, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15.
Both Borgia and Nixa are in the new Class 5 this season.
“One of our parents put it best.” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said, “We played Nixa five sets and beat them in three. We just didn’t win the right two. They’re a great team and very tough to beat.”
Borgia beat the defending Class 2 state champion Hermann at the start of the month to win the Hermann Tournament title.
The Ozark event took place Saturday and the Lady Knights went 3-2 in the five matches.
During pool play:
• Carl Junction defeated Borgia, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12;
• Borgia defeated Ozark JV, 25-18, 25-21; and
• Borgia defeated Nixa, 25-19, 25-17.
In the semifinals, Borgia beat Ozark’s varsity, 25-16, 25-11.
In the title match, Borgia won the first game, 25-22, but Nixa, the defending Class 4 state champion, came back to take the next two, 25-16, 25-15.
“That was a great tournament,” Steiger said. “There were a lot of great teams down there. We had a really good time. It was a really good day for us. We finished first in our pool only because we were able to play really well against a good Nixa team. The teams in this tournament were good to see.”
Among individual achievements, junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann registered 45 kills for the event. That put her over the 1,000-kill mark for her career. According to compiled statistics, Brinkmann has 377 kills this season, 1,012 for her career.
“The tournament was so fun,” Brinkmann said. “Springfield has so many talented players. To get to play them was great. They’re big, consistent and talented. It was just great competition and that will make us a lot better.”
Brinkmann said the two Nixa matches will help to give the team confidence.
“They’re a great team,” she said. “Knowing they beat Lafayette last year for the state championship, it was a great feeling to play with them, stay with them and know we could beat them.”
Brinkmann was one of three major offensive weapons in the tournament for the Lady Knights. Lily Brown logged 40 kills while Caroline Glastetter ended with 28 kills.
Next was Lynsey Batson with 13 kills. Annie Arand ended with four kills. Maddie Dowil and Gisele Bolzenius each had two kills. Ava Lou Ploch and Kaitlyn Patke added one kill apiece.
Arand was the team’s digs leader with 32, one in front of Lauren Nieder. Glastetter picked up 25 digs. Brinkmann was next with 20.
Dowil added nine digs. Ploch had eight. Brown chipped in with seven. Alicia Baylard was next with five while Batson and Marissa Gau each had two digs. Aly Heggemann, Anniston Sherrell and Bolzenius each had one dig.
Arand recorded 100 assists. Nieder added eight, Ploch had six and Brinkmann contributed four. Dowil and Patke each had two assists. Batson and Glastetter ended with one assist apiece.
Batson recorded 13 block assists.
Both Brown and Patke ended with 11 total blocks. Patke had two solo blocks and Brown ended with one.
Glastetter had eight blocks with one solo. Brinkmann posted six block assists. Arand had one solo block and four block assists for five total blocks.
Ploch served six aces through the day. Arand was next with four. Dowil and Gau each had one ace.