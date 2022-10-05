Going 2-1, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights finished second in the four-team Linn Round Robin.
Borgia and Linn both went 2-1 in the event, but since Linn won the head-to-head game, it claimed the title.
“The tournament consisted of solid teams in each game,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We tied record-wise with Linn. We were both 2-1, however, since they had the head-to-head tiebreaker, they won, and we got second.”
Borgia (10-8) opened with a 10-0 win over Westminster Christian Academy Friday.
Playing Saturday, the Lady Knights fell to Linn, 3-1, and closed out the event with a 9-4 win over Belle.
Westminster
In the opener, the Lady Knights rolled to the five-inning win. Borgia scored six runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. The final run came on a home run.
The Lady Knights outhit Westminster, 11-2. Westminster made three of the game’s four errors.
Celia Gildehaus threw for Borgia, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Offensively, Averi Glosemeyer led the way with three hits, including a double.
“Averi Glosemeyer had an outstanding weekend at the plate,” Eggert said. “She hit .800 on the tournament and caught every inning.”
Clara Nowak ended with two hits.
Gildehaus homered while Paige Vogelgesang doubled.
Haley Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus, Sydney Kessler and Izabella Glosemeyer singled.
Puetz and Addie Whittaker walked and stole bases.
Vogelgesang and Nowak scored twice. Averi Glosemeyer, Puetz, Whittaker, Gildehaus, Kessler and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in three runs. Vogelgesang, Nowak and Gildehaus each had one RBI.
Linn
In Saturday’s first game, Linn broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth and held on for the win.
Borgia outhit Linn, 5-4. Each side made two errors.
Vogelgesang went the distance. Over seven innings, she allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. She struck out seven.
“Paige pitched very well, however, we never put any hits together,” Eggert said.
Whittaker paced Borgia’s offense with three of the hits. Vogelgesang and Averi Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Annabelle Roellig was hit by a pitch.
Madi Lieberoff scored Borgia’s run and Whittaker had the RBI.
Belle
Borgia finished the tournament with a 9-4 win over Belle.
With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, things exploded offensively. Borgia scored five runs in the top of the inning and Belle responded with three in the bottom. Borgia added two runs in the sixth.
Borgia outhit Belle, 14-4, and each side made one error.
Gildehaus pitched, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, four walks and a hit batter over six innings. She whiffed six.
Averi Glosemeyer had four hits, including a double.
Nowak singled three times and Vogelgesang had two singles.
Roellig tripled. Gildehaus added a double.
Whittaker, Dorpinghaus and Puetz singled.
Vogelgesang and Dorpinghaus walked.
Vogelgesang and Nowak stole one base apiece. Puetz added a sacrifice fly.
Vogelgesang scored three runs. Nowak and Lieberoff each scored twice. Whittaker and Dorpinghaus scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer had three RBIs. Whittaker and Gildehaus each drove in two. Dorpinghaus and Puetz had one RBI apiece.
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, playing a 4:30 p.m. game at Sullivan.
The Lady Knights host Incarnate Word Academy Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
