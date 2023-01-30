Clara Nowak and Kate Snider scored 12 points apiece to help the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights to a 41-39 road win over Duchesne Thursday.
“We did a good job handling their pressure and after a slow start got things going on the back of Kate Snider’s hot shooting,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “She hit four three’s in the second quarter to help us take the lead. Clara Nowak sealed the game at the free-throw line, going 7-9 in the fourth quarter.”
Borgia (7-12 overall) was able to finish Archdiocesan Athletic Association play with a 5-4 record.
Duchesne fell to 8-12 overall, 2-4 in the AAA.
In Thursday’s game, Duchesne held a 9-8 lead after one quarter, but Borgia came back to take a 25-19 advantage at the half. The game was tied after three, 29-29.
Nowak, a freshman guard, also had a three-point basket, one of six for the team.
Snider, a junior guard, scored all of her points from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-point baskets.
Celia Gildehaus and Haley Vondera both closed with four points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus and Claire Turgeon scored three points apiece. Mikayla Weber added two points while Tatum Scheer had one.
For the game, Borgia was 11-19 from the free-throw line.
Borgia returns home next week to host the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament. The Lady Knights are seeded seventh and begin Monday against Union. That game is slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m.
In the second round, Borgia will face either No. 3 Ft. Zumwalt South or sixth-ranked University City. The second round takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1. The final round is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4.
The other side of the bracket consists of top-ranked Parkway South, No. 4 Rockwood Summit, fifth-seeded Washington and No. 8 Normandy.