Traveling down Highway 47 proved to be a tonic for the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights.
Borgia (5-8) put 18 runs on the board over three innings to defeat St. Clair (0-9), 18-1.
“Our girls came ready to play,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “At the plate, they were able to focus on being disciplined and hitting the pitch they wanted. I was very happy to see our girls hit the ball the way they did.”
St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said the team is working to improve.
“We are very proud of the work that the girls have put in,” Byers said. “We have a lot of young players gaining experience, but we are still making a lot of mental mistakes on offense and defense.”
Borgia rapped out 13 hits and took advantage of 10 walks in the win.
Amanda Dorpinghaus threw for Borgia and held St. Clair to one run on four hits and one hit batter. She struck out three.
Borgia opened the game with 12 runs in the top of the first and added four in the second. The Lady Knights scored two more runs in the top of the third.
St. Clair scored its run in the bottom of the third. The game ended after that inning.
Averi Glosemeyer had three hits, all doubles, for Borgia, while Dorpinghaus and Elizabeth Sinnott each had two hits. Sinnott also doubled.
Paige Vogelgesang, Celia Gildehaus, Zoe Konys, Grace Hendrickson, Isabella Glosemeyer and Makayla Mundwiller each had one hit.
Dorpinghaus and Haley Puetz both walked twice. Vogelgesang, Gildehaus, Hendrickson, Anna Esserman, Mundwiller and Catherine King each walked once.
Madelyn Hellebusch and Mundwiller were hit by pitches. Isabella Glosemeyer stole a base.
Dorpinghaus scored four runs. Vogelgesang, Puetz, Isabella Glosemeyer and Mundwiller each scored twice. Gildehaus, Konys, Averi Glosemeyer, Esserman, King and Hellebusch scored once.
Averi Glosmeyer drove in five runs. Sinnott had four RBIs. Dorpinghaus, Gildehaus and Hendrickson each drove in two. Konys, Mundwiller and King contributed one RBI.
For St. Clair, Janessa Avila, Current Smith, Kaitlyn Janson and Autumn Morgan each had hits. Morgan tripled.
Janson was hit by a pitch. Smith stole a base. Morgan scored the run with Avila recording the RBI.
Cylee Schatzler started in the circle for St. Clair, allowing seven runs on three hits and four walks.
Smith pitched three innings, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits, six walks and two hit batters. She struck out one.
Borgia fell on the road Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 11-2.
Vogelgesang and Gildehaus each pitched two innings. Vogelgesang took the loss.
Sinnott had two hits while Averi Glosemeyer doubled. Puetz added a single.
Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang, Sinnott and Puetz walked. Puetz drove in both runs.
St. Clair-Hermann
Hermann’s Lady Bearcats (2-9, 1-4) scored 10 runs in the final two innings to pull out a 16-10 victory at St. Clair (0-10, 0-5) Thursday.
The teams were tied, 1-1, after three innings.
St. Clair put together a five-run rally in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead and still held an 8-6 advantage in the top of the sixth.
Statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
“It was a fun game to be involved in; we battled back and forth with Hermann,” Byers said. “Our girls did some good things, especially on the base paths. We are getting better. It was senior night and both Current and Kaitlyn had good games.”
The Lady Bulldogs are playing in the St. James Tournament Saturday.