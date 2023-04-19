St. Francis Borgia’s four-game girls soccer winning streak ended Friday in Jefferson City.
The Lady Knights (6-6-1) lost Friday to host Helias (5-4-1) in the Helias Shootout, 5-0, and Saturday to Sedalia Smith-Cotton (8-2-1), 4-0.
In Friday’s game, Borgia held strong for a half, limiting Helias to just one goal. The Lady Crusaders exploded for four more in the second half.
Claire Turgeon stopped 13 shots over 60 minutes, allowing all five goals. Kate Snider made one save over the final 20 minutes.
In Saturday’s game, Turgeon made 13 saves over 80 minutes. Again, it was 1-0 at the half before Smith-Cotton added three more markers in the final 40 minutes.
The Lady Knights return for an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II game at O’Fallon Christian Tuesday before hosting Father Tolton Catholic Wednesday.
Borgia plays in the Blue Cat Cup next week, opening with a 5 p.m. game Monday against Ft. Zumwalt North at Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
Borgia will play either Union or Pacific in the second round Wednesday, April 26.
