St. Francis Borgia will be looking to close the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic with a win Friday.
The Lady Knights (1-5) will take on Miller Career Academy (3-4) Friday at 4 p.m. in Sullivan for seventh place.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 4:50 pm
Borgia fell into that contest by losing Wednesday afternoon to St. Pius X of Festus (7-3) in the consolation semifinals, 48-39.
St. Pius, seeded fourth, led the eighth-seeded Lady Knights by an 8-7 margin after one quarter. St. Pius was up at the half, 20-28, and through three quarters, 36-31.
Despite the loss, Borgia had several positives according to Head Coach Stacia Houlihan.
Celia Gildehaus returned to the lineup and recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. She also blocked three shots and picked up three steals.
“It was great to have Celia Gildehaus back on the floor,” Houlihan said. “Her positive attitude and passion is contagious.”
With Gildehaus leading the way, Borgia outrebounded St. Pius, 38-25. That included 17 offensive rebounds.
“We did an outstanding job rebounding and limiting second shots,” Houlihan said.
Amanda Dorpinghaus hauled down 10 rebounds. Tatum Scheer had six boards while Sydney Kessler closed with five. Clara Nowak added three rebounds while Natalie Alferman and Mikayla Weber each posted one.
On the other side, Borgia turned the ball over 30 times, and many came at crucial moments.
“We just continue to have stretches of turnovers that make us continually play from behind,” Houlihan said. “I cannot complain about the effort and attitude of the team. It is a matter of getting experience and understanding how to win.”
Nowak just missed double digits in scoring with nine points. She also had a steal.
Kessler netted six points and also had one assist.
Claire Turgeon scored three points.
Alferman and Dorpinghaus each scored two points. Alferman also had three assists and three steals. Dorpinghaus blocked a shot.
Scheer also had an assist and a steal. Madison Lieberoff added one assist.
Borgia went 8-14 from the free-throw line and hit three three-point baskets.
PJ Krodinger led St. Pius with 21 points. Brooke Blankenship also reached double figures with 12 points and added nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
Bridgette Flanagan netted seven points while Katie Rakers scored four. Riley Capozzo added two points. Emma Johnson and Natalie Pate each had one point.
