Combined, they’ve won 25 MSHSAA state volleyball titles.
And Monday, they warmed up for another playoff run by playing each other.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, an 11-time MSHSAA champion, defeated 14-time state winner Hermann at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
“Hermann is extremely tough and well coached,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They are so fundamentally sound because their coaching is tremendous. Give them credit for us not being able to execute efficiently the first set and a half because of their defense and effort.”
Borgia ended the regular season at 30-4 while Hermann concluded at 24-5-1.
In the match, Borgia was led by Caroline Glastetter, who put down 15 kills. Lily Brown was next with 11.
“Lily had an outstanding night and was our strongest hitter,” Steiger said.
Gisele Bolzenius saw extended playing time and ended with seven kills. Lynsey Batson recorded six while Kaitlyn Patke ended with three.
“Gisele stepped in for Ella (Brinkmann) and did an extremely good job,” Steiger said.
Annie Arand and Brinkmann each had one kill.
Defensively, libero Lauren Nieder recorded 11 digs. Arand picked up nine, and Anniston Sherrell and Ava Lou Ploch each had eight. Glastetter ended with seven, and Marissa Gau posted three. Brinkmann, Bolzenius and Batson each had two digs. Brown added one dig.
Arand recorded 38 set assists. Nieder added two. Batson, Glastetter, Gau and Patke each had one set assist.
Batson logged the lone solo block. Patke had six block assists, Glastetter ended with four, Brown had two, and Arand and Madi Ulrich each added one.
Nieder served two aces. Sherrell, Ploch and Arand had one ace apiece.
Borgia returns to action next Monday. The Lady Knights are seeded second in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament to Eureka and will play third-seeded Lafayette in the semifinals at Borgia.
Borgia edged Lafayette in five games last week, but the two teams had different outcomes at the Ozark Grand Slam. Lafayette (30-4-1) won the title while Borgia won the Silver Bracket. Lafayette defeated both Nixa and Liberty in three games during the final two rounds. Liberty defeated Nixa last year for the Class 5 state title.
Eureka (29-2) is the district tournament’s top seed.