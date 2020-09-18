It wasn’t easy, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights captured their third consecutive Borgia Tournament title Saturday.
The Lady Knights Borgia (7-1-1) survived a three-game clash of the titans against Willard (11-1-1) in the title match, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22.
Borgia swept Timberland in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-16.
“I think the girls played extremely awesome today,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It took an all-out effort. I’m proud. The team had to improve throughout the day against the quality of competition in this tournament.”
Borgia’s players felt it took everything to be able to win the title for the third year in a row.
“The fact that we’ve won for three years in a row, I’m so proud of everybody,” Borgia junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said. “It really was a team effort. I’m so happy with how we came together as a team, and we executed really well.”
Junior outside hitter Caroline Glastetter said winning took an incredible amount of effort.
“We had to push and bring every bit of energy we had left and give 110 percent all of the time,” Glastetter said.
Willard came into the tournament undefeated and already had won the Branson Tournament title.
The Springfield area school was ranked 14th in the preseason AVCA national poll and 34th in the MaxPreps preseason poll. Borgia was 43rd in the MaxPreps poll.
If people didn’t know about Willard entering the event, the Lady Tigers turned heads by going 5-1 in pool play and splitting with Borgia in the final pool match, 25-21, 26-28. Borgia came back from a large deficit in the second game to send it into extra points before Willard earned the split.
And, Willard won a three-game semifinal over St. Dominic, a team which swept Borgia earlier in the season, to reach the championship match.
“Willard is an incredibly talented team,” Steiger said. “That’s what made it all that more special winning the title. They’re going to be tough to beat this year. They have a talented team with two tough girls, and the entire team is scrappy. They play together. They have a high-quality team, and that makes it more satisfying winning the title against them.”
The title contest lived up to expectations. Willard scored first, but Borgia broke away with a run, which featured an ace from Brinkmann and a kill by Kaitlyn Patke to lead, 12-7.
After that, Willard never got any closer than two points, 18-16, getting there on a Borgia miscue.
Borgia continued to march ahead. Setter Annie Arand found her favorites, Brinkmann and Glastetter, for attacks from the outside. Glastetter gave Borgia game point and Patke in the middle accounted for the final point in the opening set.
In the second set, Willard jumped on top thanks to a Borgia service error, one of four in the game. Willard then got a Paige Durham ace and Borgia spent the entire game chasing Willard.
Borgia led once, 3-2. Once again, a service error gave Willard momentum and the Lady Tigers took advantage with a block, an ace, an error and another ace.
Later in the game, Borgia got as close as 16-15 on a Brinkmann kill but couldn’t tie it.
Maddy Bushnell finished off the second game with a kill, and it went to a winner-take-all set to decide the championship.
Steiger said it reminded him of last year’s Class 3 state championship match.
“I told them they like to do it the hard way,” Steiger said. “When we won state last year, we went to three games. I told them to draw from past experience.”
Brinkmann said the team ended a long day on a strong note.
“I knew I had to give everything I had to give, or else I wouldn’t have been satisfied, no matter how tired I was,” Brinkmann said.
Glastetter felt the team came together in the final game.
“We had to cheer, even if it wasn’t an amazing play,” Glastetter said. “We just got it done. We had to push and hit it or fake it until we made it. We really pushed ourselves to be a better team.”
Willard had the first surge, moving out 4-2, on a Payton Van Veen kill off the block.
Borgia fought back, tying it at 5-5 on a Brinkmann tip. The Lady Knights took the lead on an ace by Lily Brown after the return was hit off of the ceiling. However, another service error tied it, 6-6.
Brinkmann smacked the next two ills to Borgia back on top. Borgia held onto a slim lead until Willard tied it at 12-12 on a Borgia error.
Van Veen put the Lady Tigers up, 14-12, but Borgia didn’t let Willard pull away. The game was tied at 15-15, 16-16, 17-17 and 18-18 before Borgia got the break it needed.
An attack error gave Borgia a 19-18 lead and a net violation made it 20-18. Borgia never was tied or trailed again.
This time, it only took one chance for Borgia to end the match. With Maddie Dowil serving, Borgia was able to get the ball to Brinkmann, who blasted down her final kill for the tournament title.
Brinkmann logged 21 kills while hitting 21. Glastetter posted seven kills. Brown was next with seven kills. Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke had one kill apiece.
Brinkmann made it a double-double with 10 digs. Alicia Baylard was next with nine and Arand chipped in with eight.
Lauren Nieder and Glastetter had four digs apiece. Dowil closed with three. Brown and Patke each had one.
Arand handed out 36 assists. Brinkmann had two. Baylard and Glastetter each had one assist.
Patke had three total blocks with two solos. Batson and Brown each had two. Glastetter ended with one.
Brinkmann served two aces. Brown, Dowil and Arand each had one.
“We still have a lot to learn,” Steiger said. “Our defense got better and our passing got better today. When we can go in-system, we’re incredibly tough. We need to be consistent. We showed a lot of growth in the tournament and the girls did an awesome job.”
Brinkmann said this can help the team for the rest of the season.
“I think this motivates us,” Brinkmann said. “We know where we stand right now. There’s only more to do from here.”
Glastetter said this should give the team confidence.
“This definitely will help us,” Glastetter said. “We see what we have to work on. This will help us keep momentum. We know we can hang with these strong teams.”
Semifinals
Facing Gold Pool runner-up Timberland in the semifinals, the Lady Knights took care of business in two games, 25-20, 25-16.
Brinkmann led the team in kills with 13, and hit .476 for the match.
Glastetter knocked down eight kills while hitting .333.
Brown was next with four kills. Lynsey Batson, Arand and Patke had one kill apiece.
Brinkmann was the digs leader with eight. Alicia Baylard was next with seven digs. Glastetter picked up five, Arand added three, and Batson and Dowil each had one dig.
Arand dished out 25 assists. Brinkmann, Baylard and Brown each had one.
Patke served a trio of aces. Batson, Arand and Glastetter each had one ace. The Lady Knights ended with seven service errors.
Batson and Brinkmann each had two total blocks.