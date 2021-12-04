Kaitlyn Patke sank two free throws with six seconds to play Wednesday to give the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights a win in their conference opener.
Borgia (2-1, 1-0) won its Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game on the road at St. Louis Notre Dame (1-2, 0-1) Wednesday, 33-31.
“Notre Dame is a tough gym to play in, but we were able to leave with the win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We played great defense and made a lot of free throws. Field goals were hard to come by.”
Borgia led after one quarter, 12-8, and at the half, 17-15. After three quarters, the game was tied, 24-24.
“Kaitlyn Patke made two free throws with six seconds left to give us the two-point lead and win the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “I was excited to see the team respond to a poor shooting night with determination on the defensive side.”
Patke came close to ending with a triple-double. She netted 19 points with 10 rebounds and nine steals. Patke also blocked four shots with one assist. She went 7-8 from the line.
As a team, Borgia went 14-17 from the free-throw line.
Celia Gildehaus was next with six points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Callyn Weber scored five points with three rebounds and an assist. She hit the only three-point basket for Borgia.
Lexie Meyer netted two points with four steals and a rebound.
Audrey Richardson contributed one point, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Natalie Alferman added two assists, a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pulled down three rebounds.
Teresa Laramie led Notre Dame with 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Lillie Weber netted nine points with three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Samantha Short posted seven points with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Anna Daughtry had three points, four steals, three assists and one rebound.
Mary Beth Solari ended with two points and one rebound.
Gwen Keeven pulled down six rebounds with two steals and an assist. Josephine Wozniak had seven rebounds with one assist and a steal.
Borgia is back in action Friday, hosting Lutheran South.
The Lady Knights play next Thursday in another AAA Large Division game at Cardinal Ritter.