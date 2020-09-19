Lutheran St. Charles had the top golfer Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club, but Borgia won the match, 222-235.
Lutheran’s Abby Boettler shot 46 to earn medalist honors, but Borgia was able to prevail.
Natalie Alferman was Borgia’s low golfer at 51, and Sophia Fletcher followed at 53.
“Ciara Shelby and Sophia Fletcher really stepped up to post a solid score to allow our team to pull out the victory,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Natalie Alferman had a really good round. She is so close to breaking through with a score in the 40s, and I know with a little more hard work she can do it.”
Bree Nieder shot 56, Ciara Shelby checked in at 60, Alana Piontek ended at 64, and Jenna VanBooven shot 70.
Borgia hosted Notre Dame and Pacific Thursday, finishing in the middle of a three-team meet.
Notre Dame won at 212 and Sarah Applebaum of Notre Dame was the medalist at 43.
Borgia shot 217 and Pacific was third at 232.
Bree Nieder led Borgia at 52. Maura Struckhoff shot 53. Fletcher, Alferman and Shelby each shot 56 and Belle Nieder checked in at 57.
Pacific’s scores weren’t available at deadline.