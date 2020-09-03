Amanda Dorpinghaus scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights to a 5-4 victory over Camdenton.
Borgia (3-0) won its pool in the Union Tournament thanks to that win and a forfeit victory over Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday. Those put the Lady Knights into the championship game Saturday afternoon.
Camdenton
The Lady Knights won their first game, but had to rally to get the decision.
“It’s not how you would draw it up to win a game,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “However, the girls kept battling, kept their heads in the game and we were able to come out with the win.”
Shortstop Katie Kopmann said it wasn’t pretty.
“It wasn’t the game we wanted to see, but we came out on top,” Kopmann said. “We made a lot of fundamental errors, but we came through.”
Borgia scored once in the first and once in the second. Camdenton tied it with two runs in the top of the third and went on top with two more runs in the fourth.
Borgia tied it once again, 4-4, and then scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. The game ended in the sixth on the time limit.
Abi Schmidt pitched for the Lady Knights and went the distance, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk. She struck out 13 batters.
Schmidt also was the batting leader with three hits, including a double and a triple.
Elizabeth Sinnott had two hits, including a double.
Others with two hits were Mya Hillermann and Haley Puetz.
Kopmann, Zoe Konys, Sinnott and Dorpinghaus all walked once. Kopmann was hit by a pitch.
Puetz stole two bases. Hillermann and Ashlyn Stout each had one steal.
Madelyn Hellebusch scored twice. Hillermann, Kopmann and Dorpinghaus scored the other runs.
Sinnott drove in two. Schmidt and Puetz each had one RBI.
Schmidt said it was a win just to be able to play.
“It was really fun,” Schmidt said. “I really missed this team. I played summer ball and this is just a different atmosphere. They’re really fun to play with and it’s a really good thing that we’re playing.”
Ft. Zumwalt North
While warming up for Saturday’s pool game, Ft. Zumwalt North had to leave. Eggert said it had something to do with contact with a COVID-19 case earlier in the week. For the tournament’s sake, the game had to be called a forfeit and Borgia moved to the event’s championship game.
“It was a little weird,” Schmidt said. “We were ready to go. We had a good infield-oufield and we were excited to play. It was what it is. We still came out ready to play for the championship game.”
However, the championship game had to be moved as well as a rain shower passed through Union and the Veterans Memorial Park complex was drenched. The championship and third-place games then were moved to the turf fields at Borgia and Union High School.
“To have things shifted around today, the girls came out and played really well,” Eggert said. “They did everything you could ask. They stayed really focused and ready to play.”
Kopmann said the team was tested mentally Saturday, both with the Ft. Zumwalt North game getting called off and the championship being moved to Borgia following a rain storm.
“Mentally, when you’re about to step onto the field and go and they say no game, that stinks,” Kopmann said. “We put all of the work into it and have to wait an hour or two to play again. Coming back home pumped us up. We knew we’re back home and we wanted to win this game here.”