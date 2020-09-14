Make it three wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia (3-1, 2-1) picked up a road match Wednesday and won at Fatima, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.
Returning home, the Lady Knights swept Lutheran St. Charles in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22.
The Lady Knights host their annual tournament Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
Fatima
The Lady Knights needed four sets to win Wednesday in Westphalia.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said Borgia made enough mistakes in the first set to give the Lady Comets the chance to win it.
From there, Borgia picked it up.
“In the second and third sets, we hit our best strides of the season thus far by cleaning up mistakes and being the most consistent we have been this year,” Steiger said. “In the fourth set we started strong and played well enough that we were able to get everyone on our deep bench into the game. I was very proud of that as our bench has done extremely well at practice and deserved the opportunity to show it in a game. From the end of the first set on our entire team energy was much higher than it has been so far this season and everyone did an excellent job of being vocal and staying in the game mentally.”
Overall, Steiger said it was a team effort, but pointed out the play of Ella Brinkmann and Annie Arand.
Brinkmann logged a double-double with 21 kills and 10 digs. She added three aces and one block.
Arand had 36 assists, 11 digs, four kills and one ace.
Caroline Glastetter put down 17 kills with eight digs, three block assists and two aces.
Lily Brown ended with seven kills, four block assists, three digs and one ace.
Lynsey Batson charged five kills, one block assist and one dig.
Maddie Dowil ended with three kills, six digs and two aces.
Lauren Nieder had seven assists, six digs and one ace.
Ava Ploch posted nine assists, three digs and one kill.
Marissa Gau added a dig.
“Ella had an awesome match and was definitely the best player on the court both sides, but she definitely didn’t do it alone as it was a great total team effort with Annie running a great offense distributing the ball,” Steiger said. “Passing and defense was much better than it has been thus far and we look for that to continue as we strive to keep growing and improving.”
Information on the Lutheran St. Charles match was not available at deadline Friday morning.