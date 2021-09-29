Sweeping its three matches Monday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned a top seed for Thursday’s Hermann Tournament semifinals.
Borgia (18-2):
• efeated Hermann junior varsity, 26-24, 25-18.
• efeated Owensville, 25-8, 25-14.
• efeated Pacific, 25-15, 25-11.
With those results, Borgia now will face the Tuesday pool runner-up Thursday at 5 p.m. Tuesday’s pool consisted of Hermann, Washington, New Haven and Gateway Legacy.
Pacific also advanced as the pool runner-up. Owensville will play in the consolation match.
Head Coach CJ Steiger used his entire roster on the night with everyone playing at least two sets.
Ella Brinkmann led the team with 16 kills, hitting .600 for the evening.
Caroline Glastetter was next with 13 kills, hitting .423.
Lily Brown knocked down 12 kills, and Lynsey Batson closed with 10 kills. Madi Ulrich and Gisele Bolzenius each had four, Annie Arand posted three, Kaitlyn Patke had two, and Anniston Sherrell and Ava Lou Ploch each had one kill.
Marissa Gau was the digs leader on the night with 15. Lauren Nieder posted 10.
Ploch had eight digs, and Arand and Brinkmann each had seven. Molly Schroeder and Glastetter each had three. Batson, Sherrell, Josie Charboneau, Brown and Bolzenius had two digs apiece, and Patke added one.
Arand recorded 35 assists. Ploch was next with 18. Nieder and Gau each had three. Sherrell, Glastetter and Brinkmann had one assist apiece.
Bolzenius had one solo block and four block assists. Ulrich had one solo block and two block assists.
Batson posted six block assists. Brinkmann had five; Brown ended with four; Glastetter posted two; and Ploch, Arand and Patke each had one block assist.
Arand served eight aces. Glastetter was next with seven. Ploch ended with five.
Brinkmann had three aces, and Patke served two. Batson, Nieder and Bolzenius each had one ace.