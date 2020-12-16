It didn’t take long for the Borgia basketball Lady Knights to forget their loss to Cardinal Ritter.
Playing on the road Friday, the Lady Knights (2-4, 1-2) picked up their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win, beating Notre Dame (0-2-0-1), 46-31.
“We had a solid effort from everyone,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke and Avery Lackey are difficult to handle and they made Notre Dame pay in different ways. Kaitlyn Patke scored at will while Avery Lackey was a great rim protector swatting shots.”
Borgia jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter and was up 22-13 at the half. Borgia led 35-17 through three quarters.
“We did a better job handling the ball and finished the game strong,” Houlihan said. “This is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction.”
Patke led the Lady Knights in scoring with 19 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Lackey was next with 10 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and one steal.
Audrey Richardson ended with six points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Callyn Weber scored five points with six steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Jenna Ulrich netted four points with three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Lexie Meyer scored two points and added four steals.
Mya Hillermann contributed four rebounds and two steals.
Grace Rickman had three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Borgia hit two three-point baskets and went 6-15 from the free-throw line.
Lydia Klutho netted 13 points to lead Notre Dame. She also had five rebounds.
Lillie Weber was the only other Notre Dame player to reach double digits. She pulled in four rebounds.
Other Notre Dame scorers were Samantha Foppe with seven points and Teresa Laramie with one point.