Overcoming an early deficit, the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights earned their first win of the season Monday, defeating Rosati-Kain at home, 46-31.
“It was nice to get a win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia improved to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association. The league is running in a one-division format for this season.
Rosati-Kain fell to 0-2, 0-1.
The Kougars led after eight minutes, 12-7, but Borgia worked back to lead 17-15 at the intermission.
Borgia continued to ride the momentum in the third quarter and was up going to the final eight minutes, 34-22.
Senior Natalie Alferman led the Lady Knights in scoring with 16 points. She hit both of Borgia’s three-point baskets.
Freshman Clara Nowak chipped in with 14 points and went 4-7 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 5-23 from the stripe for the game.
Mikayla Weber was next with four points while Sydney Kessler added three and Haley Vondera contributed two points.
“We had some good contributions from Natalie Alfermann and Clara Nowak,” Houlihan said. “Tatum Scheer came off the bench and provided the intensity we were seeking to push us over the top.”
Jordyn Willis led the Kougars with 12 points.
Kyleigh Patrick was next with six points. Tedda Bock and Jaila Smith each netted four points.
Brooke Elston had three points and added 12 rebounds, four blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Ada Erondu added two points.
Borgia returns to action Thursday, playing at St. Dominic in another Archdiocesan Athletic Association game.
