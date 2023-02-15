St. Francis Borgia escaped its own girls basketball tournament Saturday with a win.
“We came in ranked seventh and that’s how we got out of here,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We’ve got lots of injuries right now. Fortunately, we had a couple of freshmen who could step in and give us some help today.”
Freshman Tatum Scheer led the Lady Knights in scoring with 23 points. She was 10-15 from the field, including going 3-6 from beyond the three-point arc. Scheer also had four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
“She can do that,” Houlihan said. “She’s been sick and just lost some confidence. This should be a big boost especially going into Monday’s game at Washington.’
Normandy struck first, getting a three-point basket from Tyler Griffin, but Borgia scored the next 22 points before Normandy finished with a pair of free throws. It was 22-5 after one quarter.
Borgia opened the lead from there. The Lady Knights were up 37-7 at the half and 51-11 after three quarters. Borgia scored all eight points of the fourth quarter.
Following Scheer in the scoring column was freshman Clara Nowak. Borgia’s all-tournament selection scored 13 points and went 4-5 from the free-throw line. Nowak also had seven steals, four rebounds and two assists.
“Clara has been doing a really good job getting to the free-throw line,” Houlihan said. “She’s been a solid performer at the free-throw line, which has been what we’ve needed.”
Izzie Mitchell, a freshman called up from the JV team, scored eight points with three rebounds.
Addison Carroll, another freshman making a varsity appearance, netted six points with seven rebounds and three assists.
“It was good to get Izzie and Addison in,” Houlihan said. “We’re going to move them up for the district, so this was a good chance to let them get a taste of varsity.”
Amanda Dorpinghaus closed with five points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Mikayla Weber scored four points with a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal.
Madison Lieberoff grabbed five steals and handed out two assists.
Kate Snider closed with four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Borgia hit six three-point baskets. Scheer led the way with three while Mitchell had two. Nowak added one.
The Lady Knights went 5-13 from the free-throw line.
Borgia played without its two seniors, Celia Gildehaus and Natalie Alferman, due to injury.
Griffin was Normandy’s scoring leader with five points.
Jada Brownlee, Aniya Taylor and Donye Winston each scored two points.
Griffin hit the team’s lone three-point shot. Normandy did not attempt any free throws.
“We really wanted to work on our composure and being good sportsmen for the tournament,” Houlihan said. “We were able to work on our offense.”
