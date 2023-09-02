Returning home Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights recorded a 10-2 win over Owensville.
Borgia improved to 3-1-1 on the season while the Dutchgirls fell to 0-4.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Returning home Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights recorded a 10-2 win over Owensville.
Borgia improved to 3-1-1 on the season while the Dutchgirls fell to 0-4.
Borgia scored twice in the bottom of the first and made a statement with six more runs in the second.
“Our bats were alive early in the game as we were up 8-0 after two innings and added two more in the fourth,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said. “We had a 10-0 lead going into the top of the fifth. Owensville fought back, scoring two runs in the fifth, keeping the game going.”
Senior Amanda Dorpinghaus was a standout, both in the circle and at the plate.
Dorpinghaus pitched the complete game, holding the Dutchgirls to two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. She struck out four.
At the plate, Dorpinghaus logged three hits. She hit two doubles and a triple.
Paige Vogelgesang doubled and tripled. Averi Glosemeyer added two singles.
Gwen Newton, Clara Nowak and Sydney Kessler singled.
“Everyone contributed on offense,” Frank said.
Newton drew the lone walk.
Dorpinghaus, Nowak, Newton and Vogelgesang all stole bases.
Vogelgesang, Newton and Dorpinghaus scored twice. Nowak, Kessler, Clara Heggemann and Kaylee Schwoeppe scored once.
Dorpinghaus drove in three runs. Newton, Averi Glosemeyer, Nowak and Izabella Glosemeyer each drove in one run.
“Big plays on defense included catcher Averi Glosemeyer making a diving catch on a foul ball,” Frank said. “Also, center fielder Gwen Newton made a perfect throw to home to cut down a runner attempting to score from second base on a hit to her in center.”
Hannah Keeney pitched for the Dutchgirls. Over six innings, she allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits and one walk. Keeney struck out four.
Emma Daniels, Keeney and Claire Oswalt doubled. Bailee Dare, Clara Julius and Cailin Floyd singled.
Owensville’s runs were scored by Oswalt and Floyd.
Cameron Ryerson recorded an RBI.
The Lady Knights next play Tuesday, hosting Bishop DuBourg at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.