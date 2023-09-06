Picking up Wednesday’s momentum, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights (2-1, 1-0) opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association action with a four-set win over rival St. Dominic in O’Fallon.
“We had a great hard-fought win against our toughest conference opponent tonight, winning in four sets,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m extremely proud of how the girls fought all night long against a very good St. Dominic team.”
Borgia won the opening game, 25-20, but St. Dominic tied it with a 25-19 win in the second.
Borgia replied with 25-17 and 25-20 victories to complete the win.
“We were led by different people than those who led us at St. Clair, which is good because we’re going to need contributions from everyone this year,” Steiger said. “It was good to see others step up.”
Sophie Hurst led a balanced Borgia offense with 10 kills. Nina Klak was next with eight kills while Joanna Gillen logged seven. Alexa Struckhoff and Maura Derner each had five kills. Gabby Schwoeppe added four kills.
Libero Josie Charboneau led the defense with 17 digs. Brooke Leesmann was next with eight. Macy Strubberg and Katherine Link each had four digs. Next was Schwoeppe with three while Klak had two. Struckhoff and Derner each posted one dig.
After serving 20 errors the night before in St. Clair, Borgia cut that number in half with 10 errors.
“We served much better than we did against St. Clair,” Steiger said.
Borgia had seven aces with Gillen serving four. Schwoeppe had two and Hurst had one.
Schwoeppe handed out 15 assists, Leesmann had 10 and Charboneau added five.
Derner had one solo block and two assists.
Hurst posted five block assists. Schwoeppe and Gillen each had two while Struckhoff and Klak each added one.
“Blocking was key,” Steiger said. “We set the tone with our defense. Our blocking was much improved from the beginning of the St. Clair match. It was a key in how we played against St. Dominic.”
Overall, Steiger said the win helped to build momentum.
“Just a great win early in the season and a good confidence boost going into the weekend,” Steiger said.
Borgia is back in action Tuesday at New Haven. The next league match is Thursday at Lutheran St. Charles.
