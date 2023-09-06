Picking up Wednesday’s momentum, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights (2-1, 1-0) opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association action with a four-set win over rival St. Dominic in O’Fallon.

“We had a great hard-fought win against our toughest conference opponent tonight, winning in four sets,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m extremely proud of how the girls fought all night long against a very good St. Dominic team.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.