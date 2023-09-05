Down two games to none, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights dug deep Wednesday in St. Clair.
Borgia (1-1) rallied to top St. Clair (1-1) in five sets, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-9.
“It definitely was an exciting match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Give a lot of credit to both sides. They fought hard. We didn’t have it early and they did. Fortunately for us, we were able to come back, get the momentum and secure the win tonight.”
St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey felt her team had a good chance to win.
“We just need to be more consistent,” McCuskey said. “We talked about not turning one mistake into another and another. We just have to play the mental aspect of the game.”
St. Clair had all of the match momentum for the first two sets and seemed to be on the verge of a historic win, the first in over 30 years against Borgia, when the Lady Knights started to come back.
“I was very proud of the way they came out with those first two sets, but that we can’t be satisfied with just that,” McCuskey said. “Finishing the match and being consistent throughout the night will only make us better. It was nice to see them compete against a talented Borgia team. We will learn from that and get back to work.”
Borgia tried to help St. Clair as much as possible. Unforced errors were the theme for the Lady Knights. Borgia committed 20 service errors, according to its own statistics. (Borgia’s HUDL stats credited 22 service errors).
According to the charted stats, Borgia also made 18 attack errors, 13 passing errors, 12 receiving errors and five blocking errors.
It wasn’t just Borgia errors though. St. Clair showed successful ball control throughout the night, picking up many Borgia attack attempts. The Lady Bulldogs were able to cycle the ball to junior setter Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, who moved it to the hitters.
“Kaitlynn is doing a great job for me this year,” McCuskey said.
“I don’t know if there was any one thing that turned it around,” Steiger said. “In the third set, we just got a little start where we gained some momentum. We found our way. It didn’t all happen at once. It was a point at a time. The kids were able to grind it out, show a lot of heart. I was very proud of how they came back in this one.”
McCuskey said things got away in the final three sets.
“We played a little out of control,” she said. “We didn’t really play the way we have been playing. It showed. We got frazzled and didn’t know what was happening. We’ve got to learn from this. We’ll take this and put it back into the bank and get back to work.”
In the end, Borgia found success in moving the ball to middle hitters Joanna Gillen and Sophie Hurst, who spearheaded the comeback.
Gillen, a sophomore, was credited with 12 kills while Hurst, a junior, had 11.
Gillen also logged two solo blocks, two block assists and seven digs.
Hurst also had three block assists and one dig.
“Great things happened all night there,” Steiger said. “Our middles were top notch. They were hard to stop. It came down to ball control. We didn’t have it at the beginning and they did. Once we found some of our ball control, we were able to be on the offense and attack a little bit. Give our defense credit. We figured it out and stepped up.”
Freshman Gabby Schwoeppe and junior Nina Klak each chipped in with eight kills.
Sophomore Mia Klak posted four kills, junior Maura Derner had two and senior Brooke Leesmann added one.
Schwoeppe handed out 23 assists while Leesmann had 21.
Junior Josie Charboneau led the defense with 11 digs. Joining Gillen with seven was senior Macy Strubberg. Derner closed with six while Leesmann had five, Schoweppe ended with three, senior Katherine Link added two and juniors Alexa Struckhoff, Kendall Nowak and Natalie Garrett all ended with one.
Charboneau was credited with six aces. Derner and Nina Klak each had two. Schwoeppe and Link each posted one.
Derner added a solo block and block assist. Nina Klak had a solo block while Mia Klak had a block assist.
For St. Clair, sophomore Kylee Brandt was credited with eight kills. Juniors Rylea Black and Olivia Lowder each had five kills.
Black recorded eight blocks. Brandt had two and Lowder ended with one.
“We talked that we have to be a little more consistent,” McCuskey said. “The blocks have to be up for the back row to have a chance. They weren’t taking away the space to give the defense a chance.”
Lowder paced the defense with 28 digs.
Senior libero Claire Merseal picked up 27 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.
“Claire Merseal is an animal,” McCuskey said. “She is an absolute beast back there.”
Merseal also served an ace.
Senior Madi Baxter was next with 15 digs.
Black recorded four digs while junior Peyton Dunn logged three and senior Piper Dunn added two digs.
In the pivotal fifth game, Borgia continued its momentum from the past two games, scoring six of the first eight points, forcing St. Clair to take a timeout.
Gillen had two kills during the run while Black posted a block for St. Clair.
St. Clair chipped back and cut it to 10-8 on another kill by Black.
After an attack error, Borgia regained service and Charboneau put down back-to-back aces to make it 13-8.
Black blasted down a Borgia pass which drifted over the net at match point, but Gillen knocked down the final kill to give Borgia the win, 15-9.
Borgia had little time to enjoy the win. The Lady Knights opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association play Thursday in O’Fallon against St. Dominic.
The Lady Knights head to New Have Tuesday.
St. Clair stayed home Thursday to host Cuba. St. Clair hosts De Soto next Wednesday.
