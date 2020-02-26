Scoring was at a premium Friday night in St. Charles.
Visiting St. Francis Borgia Regional (14-8) only netted 38 points, but it was enough to secure the win over host St. Charles (8-15), 38-27.
“We played great defense and held St. Charles to one shot (per possession),” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Our pressure defense produced turnovers that we were able to capitalize on.”
St. Charles led 7-5 after one quarter, but Borgia went on a 21-6 run in the second to lead at the intermission, 26-13.
Borgia was up after three quarters, 34-15.
Avery Lackey paced Borgia’s offense with 10 points. She also had 10 rebounds, five blocked shots, two steals and one assist.
“Avery Lackey was able to lead our scoring,” Houlihan said.
Next was Grace Turilli, who scored eight points with six rebounds, three steals and one assist. She also had 10 pass deflections.
“Grace Turilli has really been shooting well as we close out the season,” Houlihan said.
Kaitlyn Patke scored six points with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Mya Hillermann scored five points with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Julia Struckhoff had three points, five assists and one steal.
Callyn Weber, Grace Rickman and Hannah Herbst each scored two points. Weber added two steals and a rebound. Rickman also had a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal. Herbst had an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Jenna Ulrich contributed two rebounds and a steal.
Breanna Howell led St. Charles with nine points. Chanel Davis was next with eight points and she added 10 rebounds.
Ashantee Starks scored four points. Maddie Jackson and Grace Skeen each ended with three points.
Borgia concludes the regular season Tuesday at Westminster Christian.
The Lady Knights start Class 4 District 4 action Saturday against Visitation at 3 p.m.