With all-tournament team selections Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke leading the way, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights defeated Ft. Zumwalt South Saturday, 52-41.
The win gave Borgia (10-11) third place in the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament over the Lady Bulldogs (12-6).
“Any time you go into a tournament as the fifth seed and come out with a third-place finish is more than you can ask for,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “This is one of our better wins. This is a tough team which has a lot more wins than we do. We kept our composure. We still turned the ball over too much, but we had players step up and hit threes to put it out of reach.”
Lackey, a senior, was Borgia’s top scorer with 15 points and she ended with a double-double. Lackey also had 13 rebounds, five assists, six blocked shots and one steal.
Patke, a junior, came close to joining Lackey. She had 11 points and nine rebounds. Patke also had two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Borgia had one other player, junior Audrey Richardson, reach double figures. Richardson hit two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets while scoring 12 points. She also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Callyn Weber added six points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Mya Hillermann scored five points with four rebounds and three assists.
Natalie Alferman knocked down a three-point basket and added a steal.
Four different players accounted for Borgia’s five three-point baskets and they seemed to come at critical times.
Jenna Ulrich pulled down five rebounds. Grace Rickman ended with two rebounds.
Borgia went 9-18 from the free-throw line.
Ft. Zumwalt South was paced by sophomore forward Mariah Dallas, who scored 18 points. She netted eight of those points in the opening quarter.
Jenna Smith scored nine points.
Camie Humphrey was next with seven points.
Halle Benskin added three points and Bryn Pawlik scored two.
Ft. Zumwalt South was held without any three-point baskets and went 11-20 from the free-throw line.
Borgia clawed back from an early deficit to lead 15-13 after one quarter.
Alferman and Weber hit back-to-back threes in the second quarter to lead 25-17 at the break.
Back-to-back threes by Hillermann and Richardson near the end of the third quarter gave Borgia a 39-29 advantage.
The Lady Knights maintained the advantage through the fourth quarter.
“We have four games left and then it’s go time,” Houlihan said. “We seed our district tournament next Saturday and that’s where our focus has been. This was a definite step in the right direction.”