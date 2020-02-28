No matter what else happens this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights have one major achievement.
Borgia capped a perfect run through the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division Monday with a 55-49 home win over Notre Dame.
“It has been a while since we won the conference with an undefeated record,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia (15-8, 8-0) got off to a fast start, leading 20-14 after one quarter.
The Lady Knights were up 33-23 at the half and 42-25 through three quarters.
Notre Dame cut into Borgia’s lead in the final quarter, but the Lady Knights were able to hold on for the win.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia in scoring with 19 points. She went 5-6 from the free-throw line. The team went 12-17.
Avery Lackey was next with 14 points.
Julia Struckhoff netted nine points, hitting one of Borgia’s three-point baskets.
Mya Hillermann added seven points, Jenna Ulrich scored five and Hannah Herbst had one point.
Borgia goes to Westminster Christian Academy Tuesday to conclude the regular season. That’s a possible district semifinal matchup next Monday, should Borgia get past fifth-seeded St. Dominic Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We will now focus on the postseason with a trip to Westminster tonight,” Houlihan said.