Bringing back two starters from a 12-12 team, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights have building blocks for the new season, according to Head Coach Stacia Houlihan.
“Our goal is to get better every day,” Houlihan said. “We are building with our younger players and I know we will be able to find ways to win. We are building toughness every day.”
Returning starters are Celia Gildehaus and Natalie Alferman.
Gildehaus, a 6-1 senior forward who averaged 4.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season, should help to lighten the blow of losing Kaitlyn Patke to graduation. Patke, who averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shot per game, is playing for Truman State this winter.
Alferman started at guard last season and averaged 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She brings experience to help for the graduation losses of Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber.
Houlihan reported 20 players came out for the program and that is enough for a varsity and JV program.
Looking for more playing time at guard are a pair of returning juniors. Kate Snider and Madi Lieberoff are in the mix for starting roles.
Lieberoff was a hustler who concentrated on ball control and defense. Snider could be counted upon to hit a big outside shot.
Additionally, the team brings back junior Amanda Dorpinghaus, who provided grit inside the paint.
“Amanda is one of the hardest workers in practice and makes everyone on the floor work harder,” Houlihan said..
A pair of freshmen, guard Clara Nowak and forward Sydney Kessler, are making their cases for playing time.
“Clara will see a lot of action at the varsity level,” Houlihan said. “She has an impressive work ethic and will be a great ball-handler for us. Sydney will help our interior defense and rebounding.”
Houlihan is being helped by Mackenzie Severino, Cassidy Moss and Chris Mitchell.
Severino and Moss are former Borgia standouts.
Severino, who also coaches the girls soccer team, played collegiately at Westminster College.
Moss played collegiately at Rockhurst University and was a Girls 12-13 national Elks Hoop Shoot champion in 2013.
Houlihan sees Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles as teams to watch in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, and Union and St. James as teams to watch in the area.
Borgia played Saturday at the Lutheran South Jamboree against the host team and Webster Groves.
“I love the chance to play someone else and get a feel for competition,” Houlihan said. “We have a lot of inexperience and allowing the younger players to feel the game at varsity speed is helpful. This season is going to be a process of getting better with each opportunity.”