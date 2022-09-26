St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon.
St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon.
Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Offensively, the senior pair of Madi Ulrich and Gisele Bolzenius led the way. Ulrich knocked down 12 kills while Bolzenius ended with 10.
Freshman Joanna Gillen knocked down six kills. Sophie Hurst added four, Mikayla Weber ended with three and Alexa Struckhoff and Josie Charboneau each had two. Macy Strubberg, Brooke Leesmann and Nina Klak had one kill apiece.
Charboneau was the digs leader with 12. Strubberg ended with 10 while Lauren Kleekamp was next at nine. Leesmann had six. Katherine Link and Gillen each had four digs.
Three-dig players were Hurst and Bolzenius. Molly Schroeder and Ulrich each had two digs and Weber added one.
Borgia served eight aces with Charboneau serving four. Leesmann had two while Strubberg and Hurst each added one.
The setters were nearly even with Leesmann handing out 15 assists to Strubberg’s 14. Kleekamp chipped in with three while Link and Bolzenius had one apiece.
Ulrich and Hurst posted one solo block apiece. Gillen and Klak each had one block assist.
The Lady Knights play next week in the Hermann Tournament. Borgia is in the Monday pool with Pacific, New Haven and Owensville. The top two advance to Thursday’s semifinals while the third-place team plays for the consolation crown.
