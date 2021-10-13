Dodging raindrops, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights finished the regular season with a bang Monday.
Borgia rolled over Lutheran St. Charles, 12-2, to complete the regular season at 7-15.
“We had a great senior night,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
“I was very proud of our team and the way we finished off the regular season. All of our seniors were able to contribute to yesterday’s win.”
Up next for the Lady Knights is a Class 3 District 3 first-round game in Sullivan Wednesday against Ursuline Academy. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Borgia is the fifth seed, and Ursuline is seeded fourth. The winner plays Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s game between top-seeded Sullivan and No. 8 St. Clair.
“The district tournament is going to be quite a challenge,” Eggert said. “However, I believe that our team is playing well, and I am eager to see what our girls can do.”
Borgia opened scoring Monday with four runs in the bottom of the first. In the second inning, Lutheran St. Charles scored twice, and Borgia added six more runs.
Borgia scored once in the third and ended it on the run rule with a run in the fifth.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched for Borgia, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and a hit batter. She struck out six.
Paige Vogelgesang led the offense with four hits, including a double.
Elizabeth Sinnott, Zoe Konys and Noelle Hanneken each had two hits. Sinnott doubled.
Grace Hendrickson also doubled. Dorpinghaus, Haley Puetz, Averi Glosemeyer and Makayla Mundwiller singled.
Borgia had eight walks with Dorpinghaus, Sinnott, Puetz, Hendrickson, Konys, Glosemeyer, Anna Esserman and Maddie Ennis reaching that way.
Sinnott, Glosemeyer, Hendrickson and Dorpinghaus stole bases.
Sinnott scored three runs. Dorpinghaus, Puetz and Konys scored twice. Vogelgesang, Hendrickson and Glosemeyer scored once.
Sinnott and Esserman both drove in two runs. Puetz, Mundwiller and Hanneken had one RBI apiece.