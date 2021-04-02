It was just a Saturday drive ...
With a little soccer in the middle.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights shut out Fulton Saturday afternoon in Callaway County, 7-0.
“I was very proud of how the team played on Saturday,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Winning a road game against a tough team is always nice.”
Borgia improved to 2-3 for the season with the win. It was the first shutout for the Lady Knights.
Borgia scored its first three goals in the opening half.
“We came out slow, but as we got comfortable were able to string passes together and find the back of the net,” Severino said.
The Lady Knights did better in the second half, scoring three times in an eight-minute span.
For the day, Gabby Mattli and Hayle Kromer led the offense with two goals apiece. Sarah Pisarek, Audrey Richardson and Amelia Bogler each scored once.
Providing assists were Lauren Dickhut, Kromer, Sydney Castelli, Bree Nieder, Richardson and Tori Friend.
Madison Lammert played 60 minutes in goal, and Kate Snider played 20 minutes to share the shutout.
“We had a number of girls contribute, which shows just how unselfish this team is,” Severino said. “They want to see each other succeed, which only helps build our chemistry.”
Severino credited the defense.
“Our defense played well, not allowing Fulton many scoring chances,” Severino said. “Alicia Baylard and Maura Struckhoff have really stepped up this year defensively, and I couldn’t be happier with how they are playing.”
Severino pointed out the play of Friend.
“Tori Friend had a great game,” Severino said. “She’s our starting defensive midfielder and has been very consistent these last few games as our first line of defense for our center backs.”