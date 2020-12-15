The Lady Jays picked up a dual win this week, but their male counterparts were not as fortunate.
Washington’s girls won a 60-6 dual Tuesday at Farmington. The Farmington boys defeated Washington, 54-24, that same night. Washington was then edged on the road at Sullivan, 42-36, Wednesday.
Girls
There were just contested matches in the dual, won by Washington’s Loren Thurmon and Lindsay Sprung.
“Obviously with only having two matches we knew we would win the dual but it was important that we won both of the contested matches and we did that in dominant fashion,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said.
Sprung won at 132 pounds by pinning Caraline Klump in 1:06.
Thurmon pinned Macy Carlyon in 37 seconds of the 159-pound match.
“Lindsay has improved a great deal since last year and looks great,” Ohm said. “We count on her scoring a lot of points for us and having a big season. Loren is in her first year of wrestling and you can see her improve every time she steps on the mat so that is exactly what we are looking for.”
Nina Zimmermann (102), Julia Donnelly (107), Mia Reed (112), Allison Meyer (117), Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127), Shelby Whitacre (143) and Paytin Welsh (235) each won by forfeit.
Farmington’s points came on a forfeit win by Hannah Tuller (195). Neither team fielded a wrestler at 137, 151 or 174 pounds.
Boys
Couper Deckard (106), Devon Deckelman (120) and Dylan Pape (170) were winners on both nights for the Blue Jays.
Deckelman pinned Farmington’s Zach Dennis (4:19) and Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom (5:17).
“Devon came off the worst weekend of his wrestling career and did a great job to bounce back and put up some good attacks and finish the match and score in the bonus for us to start the dual,” Ohm said after Tuesday’s trip to Farmington. “That is what we need, regardless of his grade in school he is one of the captains of the team and he needed to step up for us and I thought that was exactly what he did last night.”
Octavio Meza scored two pins, topping Farmington’s Bryce Kathcart in 2:23 and Sullivan’s Franky Erxleben in 3:50.
“Octavio did a great job as well for us to get the fall,” Ohm said. “Octavio has improved a ton from last year and he continues with each match. As long as he continues to do things right on and off the mat like he is now you will see a lot of production (out) of him.”
Pape pinned Sullivan’s Bennett Sherrell (0:45) and was unopposed against Farmington.
Deckard did not have an opponent in either dual, winning both times by forfeit.
Garrett Poole (132) won a 9-7 decision against Sullivan’s Sam Hect, but did not wrestle against Farmington.
Timmy Boehlein (138) pinned Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie in 1:02.
Casey Olszowka (145) earned a 15-8 decision win against Colten Brendel of Sullivan.
Sullivan’s winners included Curtis Rall (113, forfeit), Dillon Witt (126, pin of Connor Smith), Ty Shetley (152, pin of Brendin Voss), Jordan Rice (182, pin of Tanner Schoeppe), Wyatt Medlock (195, forfeit), Kyler Martin (220, pin against Joey Avitia) and Jeremiah Rodriguez (285, forfeit).
Washington was without state qualifier Gavin Holtmeyer (285) for both duals.
Farmington gained wins from Dayton Boyd (113, forfeit), Nate Schnur (126, pin of Smith), Blake Cook (132, pin of Brady Morgan), Drew Felker (138, pin against Boehlein), Trace Dunlap (145, pin of Olszowka), Brady Cook (152, 11-5 decision against Voss), Judd Cunningham (182, pin of Schwoeppe), Kael Krause (195, forfeit), Peyton Simily (220, 11-10 decision over Avitia) and Clayton Barber (285, forfeit).
Washington next wrestles Monday at Union at 6 p.m. The event is scheduled to include both a girls dual and a boys dual.