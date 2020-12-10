All Howells concerned fell to the Washington wrestling Lady Jays Friday.
Washington topped Francis Howell, 57-12, and Francis Howell Central, 51-12, at a quad meet hosted by Howell Central. The fourth team at the meet, Lafayette, scored a 48-30 win against Washington.
“I thought the girls looked pretty good on Friday,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think some mistakes by our inexperienced girls cost us a very winnable dual against Lafayette to start the evening. We need to be able to beat teams like that if we want to reach the goals we have set for this season. I also think we responded really well and dominated the next two duals.”
Nina Zimmermann (102 pounds), Julia Donnelly (107), Allison Meyer (117), Kendra Bliss (122) and McKenna Deckelman (127) were all three-match winners for the Lady Jays.
Deckelman won twice by pin against Howell Central’s Stevie Lupo (0:24) and Lafayette’s Grace Ortman (0:17). She was unopposed by Francis Howell.
Donnelly won an 11-1 major decision against Howell Central’s Camrin Watkins and a 6-1 decision against Howell’s Abby Eberwine. She was unopposed by Lafayette.
Bliss pinned Howell Central’s Gabrielle Hellmann in 5:38 and was unopposed in the other two duals.
Meyer scored a 22-7 technical fall against Howell Central’s Cassie Paschen and won twice by forfeit.
Zimmermann won all three matches by forfeit.
Washington’s returning state medalist, Mia Reed, won two matches at 112 pounds against Caroline Ferris (Francis Howell, 0:15) and Katelyn Guth (Howell Central, 0:26). Against Lafayette, she was pinned by the returning 110-pound state champion, Faith Cole. Cole was unbeaten at 31-0 last season.
Lindsay Sprung split time between 132 and 137, winning two matches. At 132, she was unopposed by Francis Howell. She moved up to 137 pounds against Howell Central, where she pinned Emma Thomas in 1:22.
Shelby Whitacre (143) and Paytin Welsh (235) both won twice by forfeit for Washington.
Loren Thurmon competed for Washington at both 159 pounds and 174 pounds, scoring a win by pin at 159 against Francis Howell’s Avery Reed in 45 seconds.
Washington competed Tuesday in a dual meet at Farmington. Next on the schedule for the Lady Jays is the Union Tournament. The girls portion will take place Friday.