Washington’s Lady Jays are district champions.
Washington scored 140 points to top the team leaderboard Friday and Saturday at St. Clair in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament.
The Lady Jays topped Lafayette, last year’s state runner-up, for the district title by six points. The Lady Lancers scored 134 points, followed by St. Clair (114), Rolla (111.5) and Waynesville (110) to round out the top five.
Also competing were Eureka (106.5), Parkway South (77), Rockwood Summit (71), Parkway West (65), Union (50), Pacific (29), Marquette (23), Kirkwood (22), Sullivan (10), St. Francis Borgia Regional (six) and St. James (six).
Allison Meyer led the Lady Jays, finishing first in the 117-pound weight class for her third consecutive individual district tournament championship.
Meyer pinned all four opponents she faced in the first period, none lasting more than 1:14. In the championship match, she topped Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf in 56 seconds.
Seven other Lady Jays also advance to the sectional round — Julia Donnelly (102 pounds), Mia Reed (107), Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127), Lindsay Sprung (132), Annelise Obermark (137) and Shelby Whitacre (151).
Donnelly, Reed, Bliss and Deckelman each placed second in their weight classes.
Donnelly went 2-1, falling by a 6-3 decision to Eureka’s Lilly McCollum in the championship match.
Reed went 2-1. Lafayette’s undefeated defending state champion, Faith Cole, pinned Reed in the final match.
Bliss went 2-1, falling in a 5-1 decision to Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin in the title round.
Deckelman won her first two bouts before she was pinned by Parkway South’s Janiah Jones for the championship.
Obermark placed third with a 4-1 record in the tournament. She avenged her only loss, to St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson, by winning a 17-14 decision against Janson in the third-place match.
Sprung and Whitacre both placed fourth with a 2-2 record.
Loren Thurmon (159) and Kaylie Rieger (174) both end their seasons for the Lady Jays with a 0-2 record in the tournament.
St. Clair will again host the sectional round Saturday, Feb. 20, in a one-day event featuring the top four wrestlers in each weight class from Districts 1 and 2. The top three wrestlers from each division will advance to the state tournament in March.