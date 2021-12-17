Two Lady Jays remained unbeaten on the season after winning their divisions at the Union Girls Wrestling Tournament Friday.
Juniors Julia Donnelly (110 pounds) and Kendra Bliss (120) each steamrolled their way to the top of the podium by pinning every one of their opponents.
The Lady Jays earned a total of 182 team points to finish second in the standings behind only Holt’s 197.
Donnelly improved to 10-0 on the seson by pinning, in order, Northwest’s Taylor Wenneker (0:48), Windsor’s Lily Pauley (1:01) and Springfield Central’s Jaidyn Pohlsander (1:33).
Bliss had to get through five matches to win her class, improving to 11-0. She pinned, in order, St. Clair’s Andrea Penovich (1:03), Camdenton’s Breanna Semach (0:48), Holt’s Camryn Crews (0:56), Northwest’s Madyson Thomas (1:30) and Seckman’s Emily Palos (1:28).
Six other Lady Jays finished in the top five in their weight classes.
Shelby Whitacre (174) finished second.
Nina Zimmermann (105) and Annelise Obermark (135) both finished third.
Loren Thurmon (194) took fourth and Paytin Welsh (235) fifth.
Maggie Ortmann (149) placed sixth and Stella Secor (130) finished seventh.
Hope Jett (115) and Brianna James (141) went winless.
Whitacre reached the finals of her division by pinning Holt’s Anastasia Denzmore (1:13) and Camdenton’s Haleigh Vanskike (2:17).
In the finals, Marshfield’s Kiana Massie scored the pin on Whitacre.
Zimmermann went 3-2 in a round-robin format, scoring wins by pin over Northwest’s Sara Keeton (1:39) and Seckman’s Lily McBride (1:53), along with a 5-1 decision win over Marshfield’s Josselynn Yates.
Sprung went 2-1 with wins by one pin and one decision to reach the third-place match where she pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Dakotah Medows in 4:15.
Thurmon went 2-2 on the night, scoring two wins by pin to reach the third-place match where she was pinned by Eureka’s Addison Neumann.
Welsh wrestled a round-robin format, going 2-3 with one win by pin and one by decision.
Ortmann posted a 2-2 record in her first four matches, with both wins by pin, to advance to the fifth-place match where she was pinned by Marshfield’s Isabella Whitlock.
Secor was 1-2 overall with her victory coming in the seventh-place match with a pin over Northwest’s Yurida Colin (1:50).
The Lady Jays next wrestle Wednesday in the first GAC Central dual of the season at Ft. Zumwalt South, starting at 6 p.m.