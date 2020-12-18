The Lady Jays took care of the “L” teams Saturday.
Washington girls wrestling went 2-1 in duals at Holt’s quad meet, defeating both Lafayette, 54-23, and Lindbergh, 48-18. Holt scored the only win against Washington, 52-27.
Full individual results against Holt and Lindbergh were not available at print deadline.
Against Lafayette, Washington scored three wins by pin and six by forfeit.
Kendra Bliss (122 pounds) pinned Grace Ortman in 1:35, McKenna Deckelman (127) pinned Shayla Wade in 2:02, and Loren Thurmon (159) pinned Brianna Chong in 1:47.
Nina Zimmermann (102), Julia Donnelly (107), Allison Meyer (117), Lindsay Sprung (132), Kaylie Rieger (174) and Paytin Welsh (235) each won unopposed.
McKenna Budnick (151) and Seraphina Blackmon (137) both won by forfeit for Lafayette.
Defending state champion Faith Cole won a 17-1 technical fall over Washington’s Mia Reed in the 112-pound match.
Josette Partney scored Lafayette’s only pin, besting Shelby Whitacre in the 143-pound match.
Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt South in a conference dual Wednesday at 6 p.m.