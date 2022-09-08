A 2021 state runner-up and the champions of the 2022 Union Tournament each fell to the Washington softball Lady Jays this weekend.
Washington (9-1) won a pair of games in Weldon Spring, defeating both the hosts, Francis Howell (4-2) Friday, 11-4, and Owasso, Oklahoma (16-5), Saturday, 4-0.
Owasso is coming off three consecutive seasons as the state runner-up in Oklahoma’s Class 6A.
The champions of the Union tournament put Washington on the back foot early in Friday’s meeting, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
Washington got one run back in the bottom of the first and then rallied for eight runs in the second to take command, 9-3.
Howell gained a final run in the third and Washington tacked on the last two runs of the contest in the fifth.
Taylor Brown pitched all five innings for the Lady Jays, striking out 10 and walking one. She allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits.
Kendall Nix led at the plate with two hits — a double and a single. Nix scored, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Grace Molitor, Brown, Myla Inman and Elizabeth Reed all singled.
Lacy Monzyk and Emily Bruckerhoff each scored twice.
Molitor, Christine Gerling, Inman, Maddie Guevara and Reed all crossed the plate once.
Molitor drove in two runs. Brown was credited with one RBI.
Guevara walked twice. Bruckerhoff and Gerling each drew a walk.
Reed and Monzyk were hit by pitches.
Gerling and Guevara each stole two bases.
Reed, Ella Lause, Inman and Monzyk all stole once.
Brown again took to the circle Saturday, where she fired a complete game one-hit shutout against the Oklahomans with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Washington backed her performance with eight hits.
Gerling and Brown had two hits apiece.
Gerling doubled twice, walked, stole a base and scored three of the four runs.
Brown doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Bruckerhoff tripled and scored.
Inman doubled and drove in a run.
Monzyk and Nix both singled. Nix was credited with an RBI.
Guevara and Monzyk each stole a base.
Washington was also scheduled to play Lafayette Saturday morning, but that match was postponed due to rain.
The Lady Jays have a GAC Central matchup Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Ft. Zumwalt East.